Le Château Announces Major Brick-and-Mortar Relaunch, and Its Spring/Summer 2022 Collection Launch Online and in 37 New Concept Suzy Shier Locations Across Canada

Le Chateau's Spring/Summer 2022 Collection is the first full launch since the brand's return to the fashion scene. It upholds the brand's reputation as a master dress designer, with styles, prints, and silhouettes for every occasion. This season, inspirations range from the quiet beauty and romance of the garden, channeling feminine florals and pastel-hued chiffons, to the cutting edge vibes of cut-outs, sequins, and sparkles that will stand out in any special occasions: proms, weddings, or that special night on the town. Shimmering metallics and new stunning silhouettes in dresses and jumpsuits position the brand as the go-to destination for all special occasion needs.

Your one-stop-shop for head-to-toe dressing, Le Château's Spring/Summer 2022 Collection will see the return of stunning footwear, co-ordinating clutches and accessories online and in-stores across Canada. A carefully curated collection of mens blazers, pants, shirts and ties will be available exclusively online just in time for prom and wedding season.

"As proud as we are of our online site, we are also delighted to be back in stores", says Franco Rocchi, former Le Château Executive and now Senior Director of Marketing on the new Suzy/Le Château team. "The brand was born in brick-and-mortar, and we couldn't be happier to rejoin the community of retailers in shopping centers across the country. We are also proud to join our sister brand Suzy in stores now providing a full-service destination for our customers: fashion daywear and workwear at Suzy, while Le Château takes care of all your nighttime and special occasion needs. Le Château also announces the return of its beloved footwear collection, and Le Château menswear makes its online debut! Le Chateau and Suzy: Canada's new fashion powerhouse!"

Le Château is here to help make special occasions more beautiful and memorable, delivering the same contemporary style at amazing prices for all of your fashion needs. Under new Canadian ownership, the Le Château Spring/Summer 2022 Collection will be available on lechateau.com and in 37 select Suzy Shier stores across Canada as of April 21, 2022. Le Chateau dresses will also be available at the HBC Marketplace as of April 12, 2022 making access to Le Chateau easier than ever. Store locations include Vancouver, Kelowna, Edmonton, Calgary, Fort McMurray, Red Deer, Saskatoon, Toronto, Brampton, Windsor, Burlington, London, Waterloo, Oshawa, Cambridge, North Bay, Ottawa, Montreal, Rosemere, Chicoutimi, Quebec City, St Jerome, Drummondville, Drummondville, St. John's, and Moncton.

Stay up to date with Le Château by following Le Château on Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT LE CHÂTEAU

We are Canada's Dress Store. A trend leader, style specialist and fashion authority In Canada for over 60 years, Le Château has earned its reputation as master dress designers, creating magical dresses for every occasion. Whether it's proms or weddings, afternoon garden parties or midnight revels, Le Château provides a beautiful, wide, and well-priced assortment of unique dresses for any of these occasions. Inspired by the world of fashion, and showcasing Canadian style, our designers bring you the newest and hottest in dresses – and the shoes and accessories to complete the look, of course! Online, and almost 40 locations to serve you across the country.

ABOUT SUZY SHIER

The secret's out. Since 1966, our mission has been to give you the latest global fashion trends at outstanding prices. From Workwear to Casual Wear to Week-end Wear, Suzy has you covered in styles of all shapes and sizes, because every woman deserves to look and feel beautiful. We have been working behind the scenes diligently to deliver distinctive, versatile finds to fill your closet. We're your go-to style experts, a one-stop destination for the modern woman, who likes fashion but isn't ruled by it.; who wants to look like a million bucks without breaking the bank; who wants the freedom to move effortlessly in easy-chic clothes. With 115 stores ready to welcome you and our online store open 24/7. Suzy Shier: Canada's best-kept fashion secret (Don't say it too loud).

ABOUT THE SUZY SHIER/LE CHATEAU FASHION HOUSE

The partnership of Canada's two most beloved legacy fashion brands now brings you all the style for your every need, mood, and occasion, from head to toe! Fashion remains at the heart of both brands, committed to giving you the latest and hottest trends from around the world – with a dash of our unique Canadian style, of course! And the prices? Unbeatable. Suzy by Day; Le Château by Night. Discover our exclusive fashion treasures . It's all here.

SOURCE Le Château

For further information: INTERVIEWS OR MEDIA REQUESTS, PLEASE CONTACT: Paige Exell, Jr. Account Manager, [email protected], 807-626-3041