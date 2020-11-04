"We're taking advantage of growing demand for real estate projects in the regions, a consequence of the pandemic, which has led some households to work from home or from a chalet. Thanks to the regional presence of the Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ, which refer to us development opportunities across Québec, we acquired this land in partnership with developers who've been active in the Laurentians. This new project comes at the right time and will increase the selection of residential housing in the area, as well as create around 50 jobs."

Normand Bélanger,

President and CEO of Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

"This project falls into the luxury category because of the materials used but also because of the large size of the units. It is intended for a mature active clientele looking for a primary or secondary residence that doesn't require any exterior maintenance and where they can comfortably entertain without feeling cramped. The project is located in the heart of Mont-Tremblant, a region renowned for its large natural spaces, lakes, mountains and all-season hiking trails. Future owners will have access to activities year round, a rich cultural program and a variety of dining venues. We're confident that the Boisé du Ruisseau Clair condominiums will quickly find buyers."

Luc Desmarteau

Senior Partner, Vision Villégiature

Project overview:

55,000 ft 2 lot

lot Three-storey building with 18 condominium units

Available in three sizes ranging from 1,250 ft 2 to 1,350 ft 2

to 1,350 ft Each unit has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a large covered balcony and high-end finishings including engineered wood floors and quartz countertops

9' ceilings

23 indoor parking spaces, lockers in the basement and an elevator

Location:

Rue du Ruisseau Clair in the City of Mont-Tremblant

in the Accessible through Route 117, exit 116

Ten minutes from the Mont-Tremblant ski station and Mont-Blanc mountain

ski station and Mont-Blanc mountain Low-density, primarily residential neighbourhood

Walking distance from downtown, grocery stores, the CLSC and other neighbourhood services

Sales office:

Located at 993 Rue de Saint-Jovite in Mont-Tremblant. Open Saturdays and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

About the developers

Messrs. Beaulieu and Desmarteau have been working together for more than 20 years and have carried out many real estate and hotel projects in Québec. In Mont-Tremblant, they have owned AX Hôtel and Aventures Neige since 1998. The partners are behind Boisé du Ruisseau Clair Phase 1 (15 units), Phase 2 (15 units) and Phase 3 (17 units) and are now bringing their experience to Phase 4 (18 units).

About the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

Created in 1991, the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ promotes economic growth and employment in Québec by strategically investing in profitable and socially responsible real estate projects in partnership with other industry leaders. The Fonds immobilier backs residential, office, commercial, institutional and industrial projects of all sizes across Québec. The Fonds immobilier backs residential, office, commercial, institutional and industrial projects of all sizes across Québec. As at May 31, 2020, the Fonds immobilier had 58 projects worth $3.7 billion in progress, 80 properties under management, 1.3 million square feet of land for development and $115 million allocated to affordable, social and community housing. The Fonds immobilier is a member of the Canada Green Building Council — Québec division.

