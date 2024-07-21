LCBO workers vote to ratify new contract after two-week strike

TORONTO, July 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Following an intense round of bargaining and an incredibly strong two-week strike, LCBO workers have voted to ratify a new three-year Collective Agreement that includes the protection of good jobs and public revenues.

"We went on strike to protect good jobs and public revenues, and to win more permanent jobs with benefits and guaranteed hours," said Colleen MacLeod, Bargaining Team Chair. "Our members stood strong. They held strong lines, they talked to their communities -- and they won."

Group of LCBO workers holds up "thank you" picket signs thanking their community and allies for support. (CNW Group/Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU/SEFPO))

The now-ratified deal includes significant improvements from the employer's last offer on July 4 – the day before the strike started. In the new contract, there is a guarantee of no store closures and a cap on the number of agency stores (akin to private liquor stores). Most importantly, there is a shared commitment to a future in which the LCBO, and its revenues, continue to grow with Ontario.

In addition to wage, severance and benefit improvements, workers also achieved a massive win with 1000 new permanent part-time jobs in retail and 60 permanent full-time jobs in logistics – an accomplishment MacLeod wasn't sure she'd ever achieve in her career.

"In my 27 years at the LCBO, the employer has continuously casualized the workforce, so that people wouldn't get guaranteed hours, benefits or any hope of permanent work. Permanent part-time nearly went extinct," said MacLeod. "I am beyond proud that we fought back and won these permanent jobs – it will improve the lives of workers and their families for many years to come."

The union says that while the new contract sets Ontario on a better path, the strike has made it clear that Doug Ford's alcohol everywhere plan is ultimately bad news for the province.

"Ontarians are more aware than ever that Ford's plan isn't for them, it's for big box CEOs," said JP Hornick, President of OPSEU/SEFPO, the union representing LCBO workers. "We have no doubt that Ford's webs of corporate buddies and corrupt backroom deals will continue to be exposed."

"OPSEU/SEFPO is a fighting union, and this fight is far from over," added Hornick. "I am incredibly proud of the power that LCBO workers have built, and they know how to use that power moving forward. Luckily, Ontario voters are also on our side – Ford's own polling shows it."

"We are tremendously grateful for the outpouring of support we saw from our communities and allies – it strengthened us on the lines," added MacLeod. "We are also thankful to mediator Gerry Lee for his experience in assisting both parties."

With stores set to open on Tuesday, Ontarians can once again shop at the LCBO knowing that their purchases are an investment into the very public services Ford is set on slashing.

SOURCE Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU/SEFPO)

For more information contact: Kim Johnston, OPSEU/SEFPO Communications, [email protected], 416-550-4665