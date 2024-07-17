LCBO workers return to bargaining focused on protecting good jobs and public revenues

TORONTO, July 17, 2024 /CNW/ - On the 13th day of their historic, first-ever strike, LCBO workers will return to the bargaining table today with their key demands top of mind: protecting thousands of jobs and hundreds of millions in public revenues generated by the LCBO annually.

On July 4th, the employer handed the bargaining team an insulting offer that made it clear they did not have a mandate to address our members' core demands. Despite months of scheduled dates, the employer remained unwilling to engage in meaningful discussion or disclose information to the team that would be critical for informed bargaining – including the extent of lost revenues from the Ford Government's expanded alcohol-everywhere scheme or a plan to make up for those losses.

"We are showing up today in good faith that a fair deal can finally be reached," said Colleen MacLeod, Chair of the Bargaining Team. "What we're putting forward are ideas that are good for workers and good for Ontario."

"We have shown our strength on our picket lines, and we've been talking to our communities. We know that we have their support," added MacLeod. "We have been clear all along that we are willing to talk, but that we will not back down from our core demands to protect good jobs and public revenues. Now that the employer has agreed to return, we're hopeful they'll come with a mandate to move forward."

The union says today will be an important test of whether the LCBO shares our vision of an Ontario where public revenues are protected and where more stable and permanent jobs are created.

"Today is about the concrete gains that must be achieved at the bargaining table, directly with this employer, to end the strike that Ford forced by interfering," said OPSEU/SEFPO President JP Hornick. "This round of bargaining is about what's best for Ontario and our team is focused on the task at hand - we hope the LCBO management team finally is too."

"Ford never should have forced this strike and should rethink his plan that puts big box CEOs and billionaires before the needs of Ontarians, threatens good jobs and public revenues. It's corporations that will win under his plan, not mom and pop stores or Ontario craft producers," added Hornick.

The bargaining team is headed back to the table confident in the support they have from their communities. More than 9,000 LCBO workers are still on strike and will remain strong on the picket lines, joined by allies and supporters, until there is a fair deal that every member can be proud of.

The union will hold an availability later today to update media on progress at the table. More details to come.

SOURCE Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU/SEFPO)

For more information contact: Katie Arnup, OPSEU/SEFPO Communications, [email protected] or 647-881-2939; Kim Johnston, OPSEU/SEFPO Communications, [email protected] or 416-550-4665