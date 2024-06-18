LCBO workers ready to strike to protect good jobs and public services

TORONTO, June 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Last week, LCBO workers sent a strong message to Premier Doug Ford and the LCBO that they are not backing down in their fight for a strong future for the LCBO, and the public services funded by LCBO revenues. In the biggest LCBO strike vote ever, 97% voted yes to strike action, with an historic 86% of LCBO workers turning out to vote.

LCBO workers are ready to strike OPSEU/SEFPO (CNW Group/Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU/SEFPO))

"LCBO workers don't want a dry summer, we love how busy it is and being a part of Ontarians' celebrations," said OPSEU/SEFPO Liquor Board Employees Division Bargaining Team Chair Colleen MacLeod. "But we can't stand by while Doug Ford gives away the LCBO's revenues to big box and convenience chain CEOs. It's on Premier Ford and the LCBO to make sure that public services and good jobs don't get left behind."

LCBO workers will be in a legal strike position as of 12:01 am on Friday, July 5, 2024. The OPSEU/SEFPO bargaining team for LCBO workers is back at the table this week to let the LCBO and Doug Ford know exactly what they need to offer to avoid strike action.

OPSEU/SEFPO has presented proposals at the bargaining table that would modernize alcohol sales in Ontario, increase convenience, protect good jobs, and allow the province to keep investing the LCBO's revenues – at least $2.5 billion each year - in public services like health care and education.

"We envision a future where the LCBO grows with Ontario," said OPSEU/SEFPO President JP Hornick. "We could improve convenience by expanding public LCBO retail locations and hours. That would not only grow the LCBO's revenues that pay for our health care and education, but also create good jobs in communities across our province."

The core demands of the OPSEU/SEFPO bargaining team include expanding public retail locations and opening hours, expanding LCBO warehousing, logistics and e-commerce capacity in-house, and better jobs at the LCBO, including moving from a 70% casual workforce to more permanent part-time and full-time positions to improve customer experience and sustainability.

"Ontarians have a choice," said Hornick. "We don't have to let Doug Ford hand the alcohol market over to big box grocers and convenience chains like Loblaws and Circle K. We've had enough price gouging from them already on food and necessities – we don't need the price of booze to go up too. We don't have to let CEOs like Galen Weston win big while the rest of us in Ontario lose. We can and we will fight for the LCBO and strong public services."

SOURCE Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU/SEFPO)

Media contact: Katie Arnup, OPSEU/SEFPO Bilingual Communications Officer: 647-881-2939, [email protected]