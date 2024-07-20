LCBO Workers reach tentative settlement that protects jobs and public revenues

TORONTO, July 20, 2024 /CNW/ - LCBO workers were forced to go on strike to protect public revenues and fight against the Premier's expensive alcohol everywhere plan. We have now reached a tentative settlement that is a win for workers and Ontarians.

The details were communicated to the OPSEU/SEFPO members Friday evening, and a vote to ratify it will take place over the weekend.

"This tentative deal protects good jobs in every community and the public revenues generated by the LCBO," said Colleen MacLeod, Chair of the Bargaining Team. "The workers have made it clear to Ontarians that Doug Ford's alcohol-everywhere plan directly threatened jobs and public revenues. While this round of bargaining isn't over until the deal is ratified, I'm incredibly proud of the workers and the stand they've taken."

LCBO workers went on strike to protect good jobs and public revenues, and to win more permanent jobs with benefits and guaranteed hours. This tentative deal does just that.

During this two-week strike, the resolve of our members on the lines was rewarded by the outpouring of support from Ontarians. The community support empowered members and Ontarians pressured the Ford Government by sending over 31,000 emails insisting they stop their plans to gut public services and pad the pockets of their billionaire buddies and to show respect for LCBO workers.

"Ford underestimated LCBO workers' resolve to fight for their futures, and he underestimated Ontarians – thinking we wouldn't all see he's trying to give away the LCBO to his corporate friends," said OPSEU/SEFPO President JP Hornick. "Ontarians are more aware than ever that Ford's plan isn't for them, it's for big box CEOs."

In the coming days, Ontarians can once again shop at the LCBO knowing that their purchases are actually an investment into the very public services Ford is hell-bent on slashing.

"I am incredibly proud of the power that these LCBO workers have built and their bargaining team. These members know how to use their power moving forward. We have no doubt that Ford's webs of corporate buddies and corrupt backroom deals will continue to be exposed," added Hornick.

We maintain our vision to continue growing the LCBO, improving working conditions for our members, and focusing on its long-term viability.

If ratified, all our members will look forward to returning to work. We have missed our customers and communities.

SOURCE Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU/SEFPO)

For more information contact: Kim Johnston, OPSEU/SEFPO Communications at [email protected] or 416-550-4665