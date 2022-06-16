LCBO'S "LOVE PAIRS WITH EVERYTHING" CAMPAIGN PROVIDES CUSTOMERS WITH MEANINGFUL WAYS TO SUPPORT AND CELEBRATE 2SLGBTQ+ COMMUNITY

Between June 16 and July 2 , customers have the option to donate alongside their purchase at LCBO stores across the province. Last year's campaign raised over $2 million dollars, which was donated to the Women's College Hospital Foundation. This year, the funds will be divided equally among all four organizations.

The campaign, officially titled Love Pairs with Everything, captures the spirit of pride and the beauty of love in all its forms. It is meant to celebrate the abundance of love that lives in all 2SLGBTQ+ communities. In addition to the fundraising campaign, the LCBO is an official Pride Toronto sponsor for the fourth consecutive year. LCBO shares in Pride Toronto's goal to champion equal rights and representation for every person, employee, customer, and partner of diverse sexual and gender identities.

The LCBO is also proud to carry brands that share the same values. To celebrate Pride, customers can purchase products that give back to the 2SLGBTQ+ community. This year's Pride Good Partners are supporting in the following ways:

Absolut is supporting Absolut Empires Ball, Canada's most inclusive Drag Race. The brand is also donating to Rainbow Railroad and The 519

is supporting Absolut Empires Ball, most inclusive Drag Race. The brand is also donating to Rainbow Railroad and The 519 Bud Light is donating $100,000 to various organizations supporting the 2SLGBTQIA+ community

is donating to various organizations supporting the 2SLGBTQIA+ community Barefoot is donating $1 from every product sold to Pflag Toronto * up to $5000

is donating from every product sold to Pflag Toronto up to Chandon California sparkling wines is supporting Rainbow Railroad with a donation.

is supporting Rainbow Railroad with a donation. Left Field Brewery is donating 50 cents from every can sold of their Rainbow Sherbet Sour to the Bill 7 Award

is donating from every can sold of their Rainbow Sherbet Sour to the Bill 7 Award Mill Street Brewery's Tea Time Lemon Wheat is made in support of Rainbow Railroad. The brewery is also donating $20,000 to Rainbow Railroad.

Tea Time Lemon Wheat is made in support of Rainbow Railroad. The brewery is also donating to Rainbow Railroad. Muskoka Brewery is donating 10 cents from every can sold of their Born This Way IPA to the Get REAL Movement

is donating from every can sold of their Born This Way IPA to the Get REAL Movement Smirnoff is a gold level sponsor for Pride Toronto

is a gold level sponsor for Pride Toronto Vizzy is donating $25,000 to 2SLGBTQ+ artists and performers through Queer Collective

The Love Pairs with Everything campaign is rooted in LCBO's social impact platform, the Spirit of Sustainability and official sponsorship with Pride Toronto. To learn more about the 2022 LCBO Pride campaign and shop Good Partner products, please click here.

Please see additional information on LCBO's charity partners below:

Black CAP: Canada's largest Black-specific AIDS service organization, Black CAP works to create culturally relevant outreach, prevention and support services for people infected with, affected by or at risk of contracting HIV.

Casey House: Casey House is a specialty hospital in Toronto unlike any other, providing ground-breaking care to people living with and at risk of HIV. They offer inpatient and outpatient services that meet clients where they are in their individual journeys. The humanity of each client is at the heart of everything they do.

Rainbow Railroad: A global charitable organization based in Toronto and New York City, Rainbow Railroad helps people facing persecution based on their sexual orientation, gender identity and sex characteristics.

Women's College Hospital (WCH) Foundation: Dedicated to equity and serving the healthcare needs of Ontario's diverse community in a safe and welcoming environment, WCH is also home to Canada's first hospital-based, publicly funded transition-related surgical program — a critically important and often life-saving service.

Product imagery can be found HERE

Follow us on twitter @LCBONEWS

SOURCE LCBO

For further information: LCBO Press Office, 416-864-6700, [email protected]