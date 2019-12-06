LCBO's bottom line proves privatized alcohol sales a bad idea: OPSEU's Thomas

TORONTO, Dec 6, 2019 /CNW/ - The LCBO's latest profits show the Crown corporation's value to the people of Ontario, OPSEU President Warren (Smokey) Thomas said Friday.

In its 2018/2019 annual report released Thursday, the LCBO is reporting earnings of $2.37 billion on total revenue of $6.39 billion.

Thomas said those profits go to the provincial government and pay for vital public services like health, education and highways.

"This is why the Ford government should rethink allowing corner stores and grocery stores to sell more alcohol," said Thomas. "Is saving folks a 10 minute drive in some cases worth jeopardizing their health care?"

OPSEU represents LCBO workers and Thomas says these frontline professionals deserve the credit for the corporation's continued success.

"The reason the LCBO is the gold standard in selling alcohol responsibly is because of OPSEU members who make sure alcohol isn't sold to minors or intoxicated people," said Thomas.

"They also provide customer service that is second to none and they're the ones who have made the LCBO a success story."

As he read the LCBO report, OPSEU First Vice-President/Treasurer Eduardo (Eddy) Almeida reflected on the Ford government's decision to take the sale of legalized cannabis away from the Crown Corporation.

"Think of what the LCBO's profits would have been if Premier Ford hadn't scrapped the plan of the former Liberal government?" said Almeida. "I've put together a lot of budgets and I know how tough an exercise it is."

"It still makes me shake my head that a government that claimed it had catastrophic financial problems would turn down massive amounts of revenue and go on the misguided course that the Conservatives took. Really? Wow."

Almeida says municipalities who voted to opt out of Doug Ford's foolish cannabis privatization plan should stand firm and demand a responsible plan.

"The LCBO continues to prove it's the best option to keep controlled substances out of the hands of minors," said Almeida. "Municipalities and Ontarians in general should continue to demand a responsible plan and just say no to Doug's. After all, a little competition wouldn't be a bad thing would it?"

