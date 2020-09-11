Annual campaign celebrates new VQA wines, local producers, and supports Ontario's food & beverage industry through rallying Ontarians to shop and discover local

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Beginning Monday, September 14, LCBO launches Together for Ontario in celebration of VQA wines. This year's campaign includes the Pair it Forward digital and in-store initiative and a Virtual Event Series. Running until Thanksgiving, and with support for Ontario extending beyond the fall promotion, LCBO customers can shop for new products and local favourites in-store, online, or through the LCBO mobile app.

LCBO is proud to offer customers a selection of over 400 VQA wines from Ontario's 180-plus VQA wineries. LCBO's 300 knowledgeable Product Consultants and 400 Ontario Wine Country Ambassadors are available at select locations to recommend VQA products for pairing and to suit any taste.

"At the LCBO, it is always our mission to support Ontario and to encourage Ontarians to discover the incredible products made in our own backyard, and we take great pride in our standalone annual campaign for VQA wines." said George Soleas, President & CEO, LCBO. "We know our business can help move Ontario forward and understand that now more than ever, it is important we shine a spotlight on local products and producers with the goal of helping our industry grow."

New Ontario VQA Wines

Ontario is home to the largest wine region in Canada and LCBO's new release lineup of Ontario VQA wines showcases red, white, and sparkling from various regions and varietals. LCBO is offering a limited time sale on select new products from September 13 – October 10:

Pelee Island Bourbon Barrel Reserve Baco Noir VQA, 750mL, #14887

Reg. Price: $15.95 , Sale Price: $13.95

Reg. Price: , Sale Price: Speck Brothers Family Tree 'The Goat Lady' Chardonnay VQA, 750mL, #16792

Reg. Price: $16.95 , Sale Price: $14.95

Reg. Price: , Sale Price: Saintly Sparkling Rosé VQA, 750mL, #16767

Reg. Price: $18.95 , Sale Price: $16.95

Reg. Price: , Sale Price: Lazzara Bianco Secco VQA, 750mL, #16789

Reg. Price: $17.95 , Sale Price: $15.95

Reg. Price: , Sale Price: Kew Vineyards Organic Riesling Sparkling VQA, 750mL, #645309

Reg. Price: $19.95 , Sale Price: $18.95

Reg. Price: , Sale Price: Che Bello Sparkling Wine VQA, 750 mL, #16858

Reg. Price: $17.95 , Sale Price: $15.95

Reg. Price: , Sale Price: Pelee Island Lola Secco VQA, 750mL, #14884

Reg. Price: $14.95 , Sale Price: $12.95

Reg. Price: , Sale Price: The Audacity of Thomas G. Bright Orange VQA, 750mL, #16878

Reg. Price: $16.95

In support of Ontario producers and products, customers are encouraged to share their favourite VQA wine or story using the hashtag #VQAwithDinner.

LCBO's Pair it Forward initiative

To help spotlight Ontario products and producers and promote Ontario's food and beverage industries, LCBO is introducing the Pair it Forward initiative to improve the well-being of communities at a local level.

Local beverage alcohol partners, Ontario-based social media influencers and notable personalities will pair beverage alcohol products to local independent businesses including farmers, growers, makers, bars and restaurants while creating a chain reaction of pairings across the province.

Customers are encouraged to participate in the initiative using the hashtag #PairItForward on social media and share their favourite local products and businesses. To find out more details and how the LCBO is supporting local, visit lcbo.com/PairItForward.

LCBO goes digital with new Virtual Event Series

LCBO is introducing a curated virtual event series of VQA Ontario wines led by industry experts. The series will offer customers tutored tastings covering themes, pairings & recipes and beverage alcohol trends to help customers make the perfect choice, whether shopping in-store or online. Customers can find event details on LCBO.com and watch on LCBO's official YouTube channel.

LCBO store hours and convenient ways to shop

Most retail stores have resumed regular hours of operations Tuesday through Sunday and are open 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Sundays. Fifty LCBO locations operate from 10:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m., Thursday through Saturday.

All LCBO stores will remain closed on Monday until further notice.

Customers are encouraged to check the store locator feature on LCBO.com for their local store hours.

LCBO continues to offer additional shopping options, including free shipping to stores and Same-Day Pick Up, available at over 110 select locations across the province, which includes separate lines for pick-up. For home delivery, customers will have to follow direction provided by Canada Post.

LCBO Convenience Outlets authorized to sell beverage alcohol are privately-owned and business hours may vary.

Health and Safety

The LCBO is committed to providing a safe shopping experience for customers and employees. In accordance with municipal by-laws or orders requiring face coverings when accessing indoor public services, face masks must be worn when visiting stores in those regions. The LCBO also asks all customers to follow physical distancing guidance in-line and in-store, plan ahead and shop alone, limit interactions by paying with debit or credit and to pack their own reusable bags.

Product returns dating back to February 15, 2020 are now being accepted by LCBO stores.

The LCBO reminds customers to enjoy our products responsibly and return empty beverage alcohol containers (large and small glass bottles, PET plastic, Tetra Pak cartons, bag-in-box and cans) to The Beer Store for a full deposit refund.

