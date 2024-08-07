LC8 DCC Investment Borrower L.P. Announces Update on Investment in dentalcorp Holdings Ltd.

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - LC8 DCC Investment Borrower L.P. ("L Catterton Investor") announces an update on its previously disclosed secured loan agreement (the "Loan Agreement") with respect to its ownership of subordinate voting shares of dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. ("dentalcorp").

On August 7, 2024, L Catterton Investor made a full and final repayment of loans (the "Holdco Loans") in the principal amount of CAD$210,394,286 outstanding under the Loan Agreement. The Holdco Loans were previously secured by a pledge of all of the subordinate voting shares of dentalcorp held, directly and indirectly by L Catterton Investor. In connection with the repayment of the Holdco Loans, the pledge has been discharged.

There has been no change to the number of subordinate voting shares of dentalcorp owned or controlled by L Catterton Investor. As of August 7, 2024, the Acquiror owns or controls 73,742,046 subordinate voting shares (representing approximately 41.1% of the issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares).

This press release is being issued pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. For further information and to obtain a copy of the amended early warning report that will be filed under applicable Canadian securities laws in connection with the transactions hereunder, please see dentalcorp's profile on the SEDAR+ website www.sedarplus.com.

SOURCE LC8 DCC Investment Borrower L.P.

For further information or to obtain a copy of the early warning report please contact: Elizabeth Freechack, Deputy General Counsel, (203) 629-4901, [email protected]