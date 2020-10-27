LBB Specialties Announces Domestic Representation Agreement With Elé Corporation

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 27, 2020 /CNW/ -- LBB Specialties announced that Charkit Chemical Company has signed a domestic territory-based representation agreement with Elé Corporation, based in Chicago, Illinois. Jay Lang, Executive Vice President, Strategic Business Development, LBB Specialties, explains, "We are excited to leverage the specialty products that Elé Corporation has to offer. Their materials are an excellent addition to our personal care portfolio and will expand our offerings to current and potential customers."

Michele D. Eubank, President, Elé Corporation, adds, "The Elé Corporation is excited about our collaboration with Charkit, a well-established and respected organization. Both companies are focused on offering specialty, customized chemistries that offer our customers a leading edge in their respective industries. We look forward to creating long lasting, meaningful partnerships with the help and expertise of Charkit."

Jay Lang concludes, "Elé professionals have decades of experience and deep technical expertise, enabling them to turn ideas into reality. By combining research, scale-up, manufacturing and marketing they deliver innovative, quality, cost-effective products. We believe this partnership is an ideal one for Charkit and look forward to distributing their specialty chemical products."

About LBB Specialties LLC

LBB Specialties LLC through its subsidiary companies, American International Chemical LLC ("AIC"), Charkit Chemical Company, LLC ("Charkit") and Dien, LLC ("Dien"), is a leader in the North American specialty chemical and ingredients distribution industry.

LBB Specialties sources products from hundreds of suppliers and serves thousands of customers in the aroma, biotech, flavor and fragrance, food and nutritional, industrial, imaging, metal and water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceutical markets. LBB Specialties is a subsidiary of LeBaronBrown Industries LLC.

About Charkit

Founded in 1982 by Charles Hinnant, Charkit Chemical Company LLC offers a wide range of high-demand products to customers in the personal care, food, flavor & fragrance, water treatment, imaging, metal treatment, nutritional, pharmaceutical and specialty chemicals markets. For companies that require customized specialty chemical solutions, Charkit also provides custom sourcing, manufacturing, technical assistance and product development services through its partners. In 2017, Charkit received an equity investment from and became a subsidiary of LBB Specialties LLC.

About Elé Corporation

Seventy-five years of molecular synthesis for chemistries evolving from polyurethane foam systems and metalworking to specialty ingredients used in personal care and CASE. Bringing about improvement and innovation is our core value at Elé. We recognize the responsibility we have to unite manufacturing with sustainability. Respecting the environment, working towards minimizing our footprint and the footprint of our chemistries, are the solutions we strive to provide to our customers.

