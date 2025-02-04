Lazer Technologies earns Shopify's top-tier Platinum Partner status

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Lazer Technologies is honoured to announce its status as a Shopify Platinum Partner . This is the highest designation in the 2025 update to the Shopify Partner program, recognizing Lazer as an industry leader committed to helping merchants strategize, design, and build future-forward commerce solutions.

Lazer works with top commerce brands such as SKIMS, Authentic Brands Group, Mattel, MeUndies, Universal Music Group, and October's Very Own, and also builds products internally for Shopify. Lazer's global team has extensive commerce experience across all major regions, with hubs in Toronto, Vancouver, New York City, San Francisco, and London, United Kingdom.

Lazer has helped over 350+ clients across Lifestyle (Fashion & Apparel, Health & Beauty, Sports & Rec, Gifts & Collectables); Consumer Goods (Furniture & Home, Animals & Pet, Stationary & Office, Electronics & Gadgets); Manufacturing (Construction & Industrial, Vehicles & Parts, Aviation & Aerospace); Food, Alcohol, Beverage; and Diversified Industries (Media & Entertainment, Education/Non-Profit, Services).

"It's an honour to receive Platinum Partner status. Partnering with Shopify has been integral to our mission to help merchants succeed and scale," said Zain Manji, Co-Founder at Lazer. "This recognition reflects our shared commitment to guiding merchants through the Shopify ecosystem and driving meaningful results for their brands."

Lazer surpassed Shopify's highest performance metrics for revenue, deals, and verified skills to achieve Platinum tier alongside an exclusive group of global partners, including Google and Oracle.

"Lazer is one of the best when it comes to building products within the Shopify ecosystem," said Farhan Thawar, Shopify VP & Head Of Engineering. "Their strong engineering DNA sets them apart and we rely on them for critical initiatives."

Lazer specializes in launching best-in-class consumer and business experiences, navigating custom builds and integrations, and seamlessly designing connected commerce solutions. As an engineer-led and product-focused organization, Lazer understands customer needs, crafts highly focused strategies to achieve merchant goals, and provides guidance backed by extensive knowledge of Shopify's platform.

About Lazer Technologies

Lazer is a world-class Shopify agency and digital product studio that has designed, engineered, and grown brands from $0 to $200M in revenue. With 100+ senior engineers, designers, and product managers with backgrounds from Instagram, Shopify, Uber, Coinbase, and more, Lazer has helped 350+ companies build products and services, including Shopify, Alo Yoga, Universal Music Group, October's Very Own (OVO), Authentic Brands Group, Uniswap, MeUndies, and SKIMS. Learn more at lazertechnologies.com/industries/commerce .

Contact



Zain Manji

Co-Founder, Lazer

[email protected]

SOURCE Lazer Technologies