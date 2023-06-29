Lazeez Shawarma Celebrates 10th Anniversary and Gives Out 25,000 FREE Flags on Canada Day

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Lazeez Shawarma, a leading fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant chain, proudly marks its 10th anniversary and continues its annual Canada Day Free Flag Giveaway Tradition. As a trusted brand serving the Canadian community, Lazeez Shawarma has become synonymous with quality, flavor, and community engagement over the past decade.

As a company deeply rooted in the Canadian identity, Lazeez Shawarma recognizes the importance of Canada Day and will distribute 25,000 Canadian flags for free to all customers visiting their restaurants the week leading up to Canada Day. This tradition symbolizes patriotism, unity, and appreciation for the country that has embraced Lazeez Shawarma and its vision. Additionally, Lazeez will introduce its newest dessert option, a Chocolate Fudge Brownie, as a FREE gift with any purchase while quantities last, Canada Day. In previous years, Lazeez has partnered with the Royal Canadian Legion and plans to continue this partnership as a tribute to Canadian Veterans.

With over 50+ locations and more in the pipeline, Lazeez Shawarma has experienced remarkable growth over the past decade. Despite its Mediterranean roots, the organization proudly aligns itself with partners who share similar goals. This year, Lazeez Shawarma signed a 3-year contract to sponsor Canada Basketball, expanding its reach internationally. As part of this partnership, a special new menu item will be launched during the GLOBL Jam Festival on July 7th.

Commenting on the 10th anniversary and the Canada Day Flag Giveaway Tradition, Sahib Rana, Co-Founder and Director of Franchise Operations of Lazeez Shawarma, stated, "We are incredibly proud to reach this significant milestone and express our gratitude to the Canadian community that has supported us throughout our journey. Our annual Canada Day Flag Giveaway Tradition allows us to celebrate our shared Canadian identity and reinforce our commitment to fostering a sense of community. We look forward to welcoming our customers on Canada Day and sharing the joy of this special occasion."

Join Lazeez Shawarma in celebrating their 10th anniversary and indulge in the authentic flavors and warm hospitality that have made them a popular choice among food lovers. For more information about Lazeez Shawarma and its Canada Day celebrations, please visit lazeezshawarma.com.

ABOUT LAZEEZ SHAWARMA

Founded in 2013, Lazeez Shawarma has rapidly grown to become a beloved destination for food enthusiasts. With a focus on authentic Mediterranean cuisine, they offer a diverse menu featuring mouthwatering shawarma, falafels, salads, and more. Lazeez Shawarma prioritizes fresh, high-quality ingredients and exceptional customer service, creating a memorable dining experience. They have been consistently voted the #1 Shawarma Restaurant by the Mississauga News and Brampton Guardian Readers Choice Awards since 2015. For more details, visit lazeezshawarma.com.

