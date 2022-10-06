Layla raises funds from BDC and SOFII to grow personalized mental healthcare services

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Layla , a human-first, tech-powered mental healthcare service, receives funding from BDC Capital's Growth and Transition Capital division and from the Government of Canada's Southern Ontario Fund for Investment in Innovation (SOFII) , via the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario), delivered by Community Futures Eastern Ontario (CFEO), allowing it to expand its service offerings and scale across Canada.

Driven by the mission to empower Canadians to take control of their mental health, Layla helps clients find the right therapist or program for them through a warm and dependable process, rooted in personalization and inclusion. Since its inception in 2019, the company has guided thousands of Canadians on their journey to better mental health, and facilitated more than 50,000 therapy sessions. Layla's range of mental healthcare services today include facilitating individual therapy, couples counseling, group programs, and assessment and treatment services for vocational mental health.

Layla Founder and CEO, Samer Abughannam shared, "Since starting our journey, we have been committed to making mental healthcare more human, hopeful, and personalized. With the support of BDC and SOFII, we will grow our presence and invest in program and platform development. In a sector where demand is exceeding clinical capacity, we strive to promote earlier intervention and care collaboration so that Canadians today and in the future can live healthier."

The investment is in the form of non-dilutive financing tailored to high growth ventures. It follows an initial, smaller investment provided by BDC to Layla in 2021. The process was led by Kyle Feucht, Director Growth & Transition Capital at BDC Capital in Toronto, and Michelle Cathers, SOFII Program Manager at Community Futures Eastern Ontario.

"Layla's passionate and diverse team brings together unique strengths allowing them to rapidly scale the company and do so with excellent patient outcomes," said Feucht. "BDC Capital is pleased to continue to support Layla and the important mental healthcare services it provides."

"Our Government remains committed to investing in small and medium-sized enterprises in rural and urban communities from coast to coast to coast. Through the Southern Ontario Fund for Investment in Innovation (SOFII) loan program, companies like Layla are able to secure the funding and tools they need to grow and be successful" says the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario.

With a team of more than 30 employees and a community of more than 150 therapists, Layla currently operates in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia with plans to expand into other provinces and territories. Looking ahead, the team is planning to continue to grow its therapist community with a geographical expansion strategy to serve more regions in Canada. Layla is making a public effort to normalize groups and close the gap for high needs areas such as eating disorders and dialectical behavioural therapy, all while continuing to learn about different client populations and needs. Layla continues to partner with various actors in the health system and across Canadian communities to improve access to services, quality of care, and early intervention.

