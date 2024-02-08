Lay's and Mark Messier are back with the new 'Betcha Can't Pick Just One' Campaign

Betcha can't believe he's back. The Lay's brand has rekindled their iconic partnership with NHL legend Mark Messier.

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Canada's favourite potato chip brand - Lay's, announced the rekindling of an iconic partnership with NHL legend Mark Messier. For the first time in more than 10 years, Canadians will see Mark back as the face of the brand featured in the latest ad campaign 'Betcha Can't Pick Just One,' launching during Sunday's Big Game.

Betcha can’t believe he’s back. The Lay’s brand has rekindled their iconic partnership with NHL legend Mark Messier. (CNW Group/PepsiCo Foods Canada)

This new campaign spot dubbed the "Casting Call," takes on a unique closed social experiment, showcasing two brand truths: how delicious Lay's flavours are and how difficult it is to pick just one flavour. Developed with award-winning creative producer, Jordan Cohen, and renowned director, Hank Perlman, "Casting Call" features a fictional audition set up, where one by one aspiring actors are unknowingly put to the test. With the idea of "winning" one million dollars on the line, will they be able to only pick one flavour?

"Betcha can't name a more recognizable duo than Lay's potato chips and Mark Messier," said Jess Spaulding, Chief Marketing Officer of PepsiCo Foods Canada. "People often ask me what my favourite Lay's flavour is and I honestly can't pick just one. We know this is true for many Lay's fans and we brought Mark back for another iconic 'Betcha' campaign to test this theory."

"It's great to be back collaborating with Lay's," said 15x all-star and 6-time Stanley Cup winner Mark Messier. "A lot of time may have passed but one thing that hasn't changed is my love of Lay's chips. It's been amazing to bring this 'Betcha Can't Pick Just One' campaign to life."

But Mark isn't the only icon making a big return. The Lay's brand is turning up the heat with the permanent launch of Sweet Chili Heat! flavoured potato chips. Originally launched as a limited-edition flavour in 2021, Lay's Sweet Chili Heat! became a quick favourite. The flavour is back permanently and just in time to be added to Big Game snack line-ups.

You can watch the new Lay's campaign: HERE

Each participant who partook in the social experiment will receive free Lay's chips for a year.

Share your Big Game moments with Lay's Sweet Chili Heat! flavoured potato chips using the hashtag #BetchaCant.

About Lay's Canada

Lay's potato chips are Canada's favourite potato chip brand and one of PepsiCo Canada's flagship brands. The iconic brand, known for its classic crunch and delicious flavours, is here to create magnetic enjoyment by bringing stans out of the day-to-day to inspire uplifting moments of enjoyment with a great tasting snack. Follow Lay's Canada on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and TikTok. For more information, please visit www.lays.ca

About PepsiCo Foods Canada

PepsiCo Foods Canada is comprised of the Frito Lay Canada and Quaker Canada businesses. The company employs over 6,000 Canadians with seven manufacturing plants and sales and distribution facilities from coast to coast. Frito Lay Canada is the country's largest snack food manufacturer and the company's brands include Lay's, Doritos, Tostitos, Ruffles, Smartfood and Cheetos. The Quaker brand portfolio includes a wide range of wholesome cereals, oatmeal, rice and corn snacks and snack bars, and features other prominent brands such as Quaker Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker Harvest Crunch and Crispy Minis. For more information, please visit www.pepsico.ca.

About Frito Lay North America

Frito Lay North America is the $23 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Frito Lay snacks include Lay and Ruffles potato chips, Doritos and Tostitos tortilla chips and branded dips, Cheetos snacks, Stacy's pita chips, PopCorners popped-corn snack, SunChips multigrain snacks and Fritos corn chips. The company operates 30+ manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and Canada, more than 200 distribution centers and services 315,000 retail customers per week through its direct-store-delivery model. Learn more about Frito Lay at the corporate website, www.fritolay.ca, on X (@fritolay), on Instagram (@fritolay) and on Facebook (Frito Lay).

SOURCE PepsiCo Foods Canada

For further information: Carolyn Gagnon, Edelman, [email protected]; Sophie Johnston, Edelman, [email protected]