LAWSON LUNDELL AND PETRAROIA LANGFORD JOIN FORCES IN KELOWNA, BOLSTERING FULL-SERVICE LEGAL OFFERINGS IN THE OKANAGAN

KELOWNA, BC, Dec. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Lawson Lundell LLP is pleased to announce it is joining forces with Kelowna firm Petraroia Langford LLP, effective February 1, 2023, further strengthening the firm's legal services and capabilities in Western and Northern Canada.

Based in Kelowna, Petraroia Langford LLP is a leading full-service law firm in the Okanagan Valley known for its excellent reputation and experience in corporate and commercial law, litigation, corporate finance, labour and employment, real estate, wealth management, and estate planning. Lawson Lundell opened its Kelowna office in 2017 with a focus on the Okanagan's emerging technology and innovation sector, and the addition of the lawyers and staff of Petraroia Langford LLP expand the firm's presence and services in this growing region.

"The lawyers and staff from Petraroia Langford are a fantastic addition to Lawson Lundell and we are delighted that we are combining our strengths and offerings," said Clifford Proudfoot, K.C., Managing Partner of Lawson Lundell. "Clients will significantly benefit from this exciting change as we continue to focus on improving our core capabilities and services in Western Canada and North."

"Our entire team is very excited about joining Lawson Lundell and accelerating our mutual vision to become the pre-eminent provider of legal services in our region," said Dominic Petraroia, K.C., Managing Partner of Petraroia Langford LLP. "We look forward to being able to combine our expertise and experience with the great people at Lawson Lundell, and become part of a larger legal team for the benefit of our clients."

Over the years, both Lawson Lundell and Petraroia Langford have strategically grown in Kelowna to respond to the opportunities that are uniquely available in the Okanagan Valley, including within the expanding and exciting agriculture and technology industries. With this move and growth, our lawyers in the region can now focus more on providing top-tier legal services to clients-- bolstering and diversifying the suite of legal expertise available to clients in the Okanagan and beyond.

About Lawson Lundell LLP

Lawson Lundell is a leading full-service business law firm, known for our practical and strategic approach to legal services. With over 190 lawyers, and offices in Calgary, Vancouver, Yellowknife and Kelowna, we are widely recognized for our depth of experience and ability to provide innovative legal solutions. Our knowledge of the law and our commitment to legal excellence allows us to provide exceptional value to our clients.

About Petraroia Langford LLP

Petraroia Langford LLP is a leading high performance law firm with 12 lawyers working with businesses and business owners in the Okanagan Valley to strengthen enterprises, industries and communities since 1995. Dominic Petraroia has been practising in Kelowna since 1991.

