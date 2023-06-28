TORONTO, June 28, 2023 /CNW/ - The Law Society of Ontario honored several distinguished individuals with a degree of Doctor of Laws, honoris causa (LLD) at the Call to the Bar ceremonies held earlier this month. An LLD is awarded in recognition of outstanding achievements in the legal profession, the rule of law or the cause of justice.

The Honourable Kathryn N. Feldman, a distinguished jurist who has advanced the law in significant ways. Justice Feldman was appointed to the Court of Appeal for Ontario in June 1998 and has served on the Court of Appeal for 25 years where she has made major contributions to many aspects of the Court's work and the administration of justice. Read more.

Kimberly Renée Murray, the Independent Special Interlocutor for Missing Children and Unmarked Graves and Burial Sites associated with Indian Residential Schools. A highly respected Indigenous leader, Ms. Murray's service to the province of Ontario and Indigenous people has been widely recognized with numerous awards. Read more.

Mark J. Sandler, one of Canada's leading criminal lawyers who has served as Counsel or Senior Advisor for numerous public inquiries and systemic reviews. Throughout his career, Mr. Sandler has been committed to giving back to the legal community by generously sharing his expertise. He has written and lectured extensively on criminal law, evidence, procedure, advocacy and on legal remedies to combat hate. Read more.

The Honourable Bruce G. Thomas, whose career exemplifies a dedication to the law, the profession and public service. His intelligence, leadership and graciousness have earned him the respect of the judiciary and the legal profession. Read more.

The Right Honourable Richard Wagner, P.C., Chief Justice of Canada — as a steadfast advocate for better access to justice for all Canadians. Chief Justice Wagner encourages better funding for legal aid, urges lawyers to do more pro bono work and supports structural reforms to further modernize the justice system. Read more.

The Law Society regulates lawyers and paralegals in Ontario in the public interest. The Law Society has a mandate to protect the public interest, to maintain and advance the cause of justice and the rule of law, to facilitate access to justice for the people of Ontario and to act in a timely, open and efficient manner.

