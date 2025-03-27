Law Society of Ontario Benchers Call for Release of O'Connor Report

TORONTO, March 27, 2025 /CNW/ - In furtherance of our fiduciary duties to protect the long term interests of this regulator and its stakeholders, including the legal professions and the public they serve, the undersigned Benchers (directors) of the Law Society of Ontario ("LSO") call for the immediate full public disclosure of the report issued to the LSO by former Associate Chief Justice Dennis O'Connor concerning his investigation into the remuneration of the CEO of the Law Society and the process by which it was determined (the "Report"). Such full public disclosure shall be subject only to the redaction of names and positions of all LSO employees, other than Diana Miles, in accordance with undertakings made in preparation of the Report.

Benchers (Directors) in support of immediate full public disclosure of the O'Connor Report:

Sean Aylward

Bob Aaron (ex-officio bencher)

Ryan Alford

Lisa Bildy

Edward Choi

Murray Klippenstein

Frank McCrea

Louis Gagnon

Cheryl Lean

Trevor Townsend

SOURCE Concerned Benchers