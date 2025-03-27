Law Society of Ontario Benchers Call for Release of O'Connor Report
Mar 27, 2025, 07:00 ET
TORONTO, March 27, 2025 /CNW/ - In furtherance of our fiduciary duties to protect the long term interests of this regulator and its stakeholders, including the legal professions and the public they serve, the undersigned Benchers (directors) of the Law Society of Ontario ("LSO") call for the immediate full public disclosure of the report issued to the LSO by former Associate Chief Justice Dennis O'Connor concerning his investigation into the remuneration of the CEO of the Law Society and the process by which it was determined (the "Report"). Such full public disclosure shall be subject only to the redaction of names and positions of all LSO employees, other than Diana Miles, in accordance with undertakings made in preparation of the Report.
Benchers (Directors) in support of immediate full public disclosure of the O'Connor Report:
Sean Aylward
Bob Aaron (ex-officio bencher)
Ryan Alford
Lisa Bildy
Edward Choi
Murray Klippenstein
Frank McCrea
Louis Gagnon
Cheryl Lean
Trevor Townsend
