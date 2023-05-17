TORONTO, May 17, 2023 /CNW/ - The Law Society has launched the Guide to Experiential Training— a new series of online learning modules, videos and resources to help experiential training candidates (such as articling students) acclimate to legal practice and prepare supervisors and principals to orient their candidates using effective practice management techniques.

The Guide has differentiated streams for candidates and supervisors. The candidate stream covers a variety of subjects and topics to address the challenges most frequently reported by candidates during experiential training such as: what to expect during experiential training, receiving regular feedback in the workplace, and maintaining work-life balance.

The Guide's supervisor stream will help supervisors and principals understand their obligations, incorporate best practices for managing and coaching, provide tools to assist with challenging conversations and much more. The supervisor Guide modules qualify for professionalism and EDI Continuing Professional Development (CPD) Hours as well as the LAWPRO CPD credit.

There are four stages which are broken down into short (two- to seven-minute) modules. The staged approach allows users to access the various modules as needed. There's no set order. The Guide also includes links to other helpful resources.

The Guide is the newest resource that the Law Society has available for experiential training candidates and supervisors. The full complement of resources includes programs such as the Coach and Advisor Network (CAN), Practice Management Helpline (PMH), Member Assistance Program (MAP), and the Continuing Professional Development Bridge to Practice Modules.

