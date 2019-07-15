Law Society expresses grave concerns regarding human rights violations against members of legal profession

TORONTO, July 15, 2019 /CNW/ - The Law Society of Ontario expresses grave concerns regarding human rights violations against members of the legal profession across the globe.

Lawyers should be able to exercise their legitimate duties without fear for their lives, for their liberty or for their security. The Law Society of Ontario urges all governments to comply with international human rights laws, including the United Nations' Basic Principles on the Role of Lawyers.

The Law Society's Human Rights Monitoring Group have issued public statements regarding the following lawyers:

The Human Rights Monitoring Group is a group of benchers of the Law Society of Ontario appointed by the Law Society's governing body to monitor human rights violations that target members of the legal profession and the judiciary as a result of the discharge of their legitimate professional duties.

The Law Society regulates lawyers and paralegals in Ontario in the public interest. The Law Society has a mandate to protect the public interest, to maintain and advance the cause of justice and the rule of law, to facilitate access to justice for the people of Ontario, and to act in a timely, open and efficient manner.

Follow us on LinkedIn,Instagram, Twitter and Facebook

SOURCE The Law Society of Ontario

For further information: Media contact: Gelek Badheytsang, Communications Advisor, Media Relations, at 416-947-5273 or gbadheyt@lso.ca

Related Links

http://www.lsuc.on.ca

