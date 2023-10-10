TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - At this morning's Call to the Bar ceremony, the Law Society of Ontario conferred a degree of Doctor of Laws, honoris causa (LLD) upon Justice Steve Anthony Coroza who has helped shape Canadian law – as both a lawyer and a judge – as he sought to find a delicate balance between the rights of individuals and the administration of justice.

The Law Society awards honorary doctorates each year to distinguished individuals in recognition of outstanding achievements in the legal profession, the rule of law or the cause of justice.

In 2009, Justice Coroza was appointed to the Ontario Court of Justice and became the first Filipino Canadian to be appointed to the Canadian judiciary. In 2013, he was appointed to the Ontario Superior Court of Justice followed by the Court of Appeal for Ontario in 2020.

Read the Gazette article about Justice Coroza.

