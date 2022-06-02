Law Society Call to the Bar Ceremonies this month

TORONTO, June 2, 2022 /CNW/ - The Law Society of Ontario will host eight Call to the Bar Ceremonies over the next few weeks. At each ceremony, a degree of Doctor of Laws, honoris causa (LLD) will be conferred upon a distinguished individual in recognition of outstanding achievements in the legal profession, the rule of law or the cause of justice.

June 6, Toronto, Roy Thomson Hall, 60 Simcoe St.

9:30 a.m. ceremony, LLD recipient: Audrey Loeb

2:30 p.m. ceremony, LLD recipient: The Honourable Michelle K. Fuerst

June 13, London, RBC Place London, 300 York St.

2:30 p.m. ceremony, LLD recipient: Dr. Ian Holloway

June 16, Ottawa, Shaw Centre, 55 Colonel By Dr.

10 a.m. ceremony, LLD recipient: David Nahwegahbow

June 22, Toronto, Roy Thomson Hall, 60 Simcoe St.

9:30 a.m. ceremony, LLD recipient: The Honourable Paul S. Rouleau

2:30 p.m. ceremony, LLD recipient: The Honourable Andromache Karakatsanis

June 27, Toronto, Roy Thomson Hall, 60 Simcoe St.

9:30 a.m. ceremony, LLD recipient: The Honourable Michael H. Tulloch

2:30 p.m. ceremony, LLD recipient: Professor Elaine Craig

Media representatives: these are ticketed, private events. If you would like to attend, please connect with the media contact below in advance. Thank you.

