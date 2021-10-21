Lavazza Coffee Announces Grand Opening Of Its Inaugural Canada-Based Training Center In Toronto

The Latest Addition To The Iconic Italian Coffee Brand's Global Network Of Training Facilities Will Open This Month

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2021 /CNW/ -- Lavazza Coffee is pleased to announce that it will open its first ever Canadian-based training facility in Toronto, today, October 21st. Lavazza's Training Centers have been promoting coffee culture around the world for more than 25 years and the announcement of the newest addition to the network comes as a part of the Italian coffee group's long term plans to expand their presence in the North American market.

Lavazza Coffee's inaugural Canadian Training Center will join the brand's network of "Coffee Universities" that currently exist across Europe, Asia, Australia and the United States. Led by specialty coffee certified trainer, Raichel Neufeld, Lavazza's training center will serve to educate baristas, restaurant staff, sales reps, distributors, newly hired staff, media and opinion leaders on the proper use of Lavazza products as well as everything they need to know about coffee -- acting as a guide and benchmark for professionals in the catering industry by delivering ideal solutions, lessons, refresher courses, training paths and more for those who have chosen to turn their passion for coffee into a job.

"At Lavazza we look at Coffee as more than just a beverage, it is an ever-evolving art," said Davide Riboni, President & CEO BU Americas for Lavazza. "We believe in prioritizing innovation, creativity and experimentation which is why our training facilities are so important. By training accomplished professionals, researching a unique and perfect quality espresso, and experimenting with new forms of taste, we can continue to deliver the Lavazza experience that our customers have come to know, love and expect."

The Toronto training center will be the key piece in delivering the full Lavazza experience to the brand's food service customers within the Canadian market in terms of training standards and support. Additionally, this space will be used for formal coffee tasting and equipment showroom to onboard new Lavazza customers.

"The Toronto Training Center will create the opportunity for closer interaction with our current and future partners," said Andrea Chiaramello, VP Sales Canada. "The service facility will be an open door, inviting the community into the Lavazza world and aiming to share over 125 years of Lavazza coffee experience and knowledge."

The Toronto opening comes on the heels of training centers that opened in LA and NYC over the past year and precedes an upcoming Miami location due to open by end of year. Looking even further into the future, the Italian coffee brand also has plans to open a training facility in Chicago in the first half of 2022 as it continues its North American expansion efforts.

Contact: Nicole Colasanto, 732-865-0383, [email protected]

SOURCE Lavazza