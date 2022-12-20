LAURION Announces Appointment of Vikram Jayaraman of DRA Americas Inc. to the Technical Advisory Board

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - LAURION Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LME) (OTCPINK: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation"), is very pleased to announce the appointment of Vikram Jayaraman of the global engineering, project delivery and asset management company, DRA Americas Inc. ("DRA"), to the Corporation's Technical Advisory Board.

"Vikram will be a valuable asset to LAURION's Technical Advisory Board, bringing his extensive industry experience and knowledge. Vikram has worked closely with LAURION to date, injecting his innovative approach and processes to our propective operations in furtherance of our desired outcome to advance all aspects of the Ishkoday Project. This appointment reflects LAURION's commitment to advancing the Ishkoday Project with the goal of developing the stockpiles and monetizing the available material through recovery of contained gold within the stockpiles and/or existing shaft, while simultaneously ramping up on its exploration programs", stated Cynthia Le Sueur-Aquin, President and Chief Executive Officer of LAURION.

Vikram holds a Master's Degree in Metallurgy from McGill University and a Master's Degree in Business Administration (MBA) from the Rotman School of Management at University of Toronto. Previously, Vikram was the Vice President – Solutions Sales at Outotec OY, where he had global responsibility for process solution sales and proposals.

DRA has assembled a world-class team under the guidance of Vikram, which includes qualified ore sorting engineers that, in management's view, are well-positioned to deliver the economic studies and outcomes that are expected to add value to LAURION's business case and set-up the Ishkoday Project to achieve down-stream implementation. The Corporation believes that ore sorting is critical with respect to its ability to reduce OPEX, reduce CAPEX, lower cut off grades and increase final payables.

The Corporation also announces that pursuant to its stock option plan, LAURION will grant incentive stock options to Mr. Jayaraman to acquire a total of 250,000 common shares of the Corporation ("Options"), exercisable for a period of five years at an exercise price of $0.50 per share, subject to vesting requirements. One third of the Options vest immediately, one-third of the Options will vest on the first anniversary of their date of grant and the remaining one-third of the Options will vest on the second anniversary of their date of grant. The issuance of Options, as contemplated in this news release, is subject to the terms of the Corporation's stock option plan and TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval.

ABOUT DRA

DRA Americas Inc. is a 100% owned subsidiary of DRA Global Limited (ASX: DRA | JSE: DRA) (the "DRA Group"), which is a multi-disciplinary consulting, engineering, project delivery and operations management group predominantly focused on the mining and minerals resources sector. The DRA Group has an extensive global track record, spanning more than three decades and more than 7,500 studies and projects as well as operations, maintenance and optimisation solutions across a wide range of commodities.

The DRA Group has expertise in mining, minerals and metals processing and related non-process infrastructure, including sustainability, water and energy solutions for the mining industry. The DRA Group delivers advisory, engineering and project delivery services throughout the capital project lifecycle from concept though to operational readiness and commissioning, as well as ongoing operations, maintenance and shutdown services.

The DRA Group, headquartered in Perth, Australia, services its global customer base through 16 offices across Asia-Pacific, North and South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

LAURION Mineral Exploration Inc.

The Corporation is a junior mineral exploration and development company listed on the TSXV under the symbol LME and on the OTCPINK under the symbol LMEFF. LAURION now has 256,069,855 outstanding shares of which approximately 80% are owned and controlled by Insiders who are eligible investors under the "Friends and Family" categories.

LAURION's emphasis is on the development of its flagship project, the 100% owned mid-stage 47 km2 Ishkoday Project, and its gold-silver and gold-rich polymetallic mineralization.

Website: http://www.LAURION .ca

