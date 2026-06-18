Laurier Capital and Kevlar Real Estate unite to create an integrated real estate investment, management and development platform

MONTRÉAL, June 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Laurier Capital and Kevlar Real Estate are joining forces to create a fully integrated real estate platform, combining Kevlar's thirty years of development expertise with Laurier Capital's investment and capital markets capabilities under one banner. The new structure takes effect January 1, 2027, and Kevlar will become Laurier Development.

Guillaume Jacob, co-founder and partner at Laurier Capital, describes the integration as a defining step in the firm's growth: "we founded Laurier Capital to build a fully integrated commercial real estate platform and invest with conviction across the risk-return spectrum to capitalize on market dislocations. The addition of a development division fits perfectly with our ambition. Kevlar's track record, its team, and the culture that René and Karl built aligned with our plan."

This transition reflects a deliberate succession: Karl Perto assumes operational leadership of Laurier Développement as Partner and Head of Development, while René Bellerive, founder of Kevlar, remains actively engaged as Chairman. "Kevlar has spent three decades proving that disciplined development and design excellence are the same ambition, not a compromise," says Bellerive. "Joining forces with Laurier Capital gives us the platform and the capital markets reach to do that at greater scale. I'm proud of what we've built and excited about what Karl and the team will build next."

About Kevlar Real Estate

Founded in 1996 by René Bellerive, Kevlar is a Montréal-based real estate developer with nearly thirty years of experience across the full development cycle. The firm has partnered with leading institutional investors to deliver projects across every asset class, with completed developments and an active pipeline representing more than $2.85 billion in total development costs and ~6,000 residential units. Award-winning projects span Greater Montréal, the Québec City area, and the Outaouais region. As part of its integration with Laurier Capital, Kevlar will operate as Laurier Development effective January 1, 2027.

About Laurier Capital

Laurier Capital is a fully integrated real estate investment platform founded by Guillaume Jacob and Laurent Dionne-Legendre. The firm invests and manages institutional-grade commercial real estate. Its principals have contributed to transactions representing more than $15 billion in aggregate deal value throughout their careers, including some of the largest commercial real estate transactions in Canada. Laurier Capital currently has $150 million in assets under management.

SOURCE Laurier Capital

For more information, please contact: Guillaume Jacob, Partner, [email protected]