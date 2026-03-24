MONTRÉAL, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ - A consortium of experienced investors, composed of Group Society and Laurier Capital, is proud to announce the acquisition of Windsor Station, an architectural and historical gem nestled in the heart of Montréal. This transaction marks the beginning of an ambitious revitalization project aimed at restoring this exceptional asset and transforming it into a vibrant hub for Montréal's workforce and community.

Windsor Station (CNW Group/Laurier Capital)

Although known for its iconic architecture and its event hall, Salle des Pas Perdus, Windsor Station remains relatively unknown to the public for its 326,000 sq. ft. of office and retail space, with direct access on Peel Street, Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, and Saint-Antoine Street.

An Ambitious Vision for a Historic Asset

The new owners aim to restore Windsor Station to its full vitality and turn it into a true Montréal attraction that is accessible, vibrant, and contributing to the dynamism of downtown Montréal.

The consortium intends to build on the history and legacy of Windsor Station, as stated by members of the Cheaib family, founders of Group Society: "Our vision is to ensure that this historic landmark becomes an essential destination, where history meets innovation, energizing downtown Montréal and supporting the return to the office."

Retail Spaces: The retail offering will be diversified and upgraded, including the arrival of a major new 10,000-square-foot restaurant adjacent to the Bell Centre on Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal. Additional retail and service concepts are currently being evaluated and will contribute to leasing new spaces while enhancing the experience of existing tenants.

Office Spaces: The consortium aims to attract innovative companies, technology firms, dynamic start-ups, as well as smaller professional offices. The objective is to offer inspiring and engaging environments connected to urban life, responding to the growing demand for distinctive, high‑quality work experiences.

Confidence in Montréal's Office Market

Despite the challenges surrounding the return to office, Group Society and Laurier Capital reaffirm their confidence in the potential of this asset class. "Despite the concerns often raised about the office market, we believe strongly in the potential of institutional-grade real estate assets such as Windsor Station," says Guillaume Jacob, Co‑Founder and Partner at Laurier Capital. "Our strategy is to acquire high-quality, well‑located properties with strong growth potential. We are seeing increasing demand for AAA spaces, and this category is nearly fully leased. With no new office construction in the pipeline, high‑quality properties will continue to experience rising rents and higher occupancy."

About Group Society

Founded by the family of Elie Cheaib, Group Society has developed more than 800 rental units and owns several commercial properties in Montréal. Leveraging this experience, Society brings strong expertise in development, property management, and the creation of dynamic living environments. This year, the group will complete the fourth and final phase of its Voltige project in Ahuntsic‑Cartierville, delivering 183 rental units and showcasing its ability to deliver major projects and create meaningful living environments in the heart of Montréal.

About Laurier Capital

A new organization in Montréal's real estate landscape, Laurier Capital was founded by Guillaume Jacob and Laurent Dionne‑Legendre. Together, they bring more than 20 years of combined experience in commercial real estate and have worked on over $15 billion in acquisitions, including some of the largest transactions in Canada. Laurier Capital leverages its established network for leasing and asset management, demonstrating an ability to act quickly. Windsor Station represents its fifth acquisition since its founding less than three months ago.

SOURCE Laurier Capital

For more information, please contact: Guillaume Jacob, Partner, [email protected]