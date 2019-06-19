Laurentian Valley CAO/Clerk Named New AMCTO President

Dean Sauriol started his municipal career with the Village of Cobden as Clerk Treasurer in 1991. Since then he has held progressive leadership positions in several Ontario municipalities. Sauriol has served as CAO/Clerk for the Township of Laurentian Valley since 2012, after occupying the same role for the Township of Whitewater Region for the preceding 12 years.

In his inaugural address, Dean Sauriol expressed that he was humbled but inspired by the trust placed in him by the membership, and promise to bring the very best of his ability, as the 77th individual honoured with the mantle of President of AMCTO in its 81st year of existence.

Sauriol outlined the wide range of new and impending legislative challenges facing the municipal sector on which AMCTO has been playing a prominent advocacy role with government. These include: the regional government review; addressing the onerous municipal reporting burden; and steps to fix ongoing challenges with the municipal voters list. He encouraged members to share information, ideas and resources, as well as to take full advantage of the many resources and supports provided by AMCTO to help municipal managers with the implementation of legislation.

Dean is a collaborative leader who always has an open ear. He is also committed to professional development. Sauriol earned a degree in Public Policy and Public Management, from the University of Ottawa, followed by a degree in Political Sciences from Carleton University.

"The Council of the Township of Laurentian Valley is extremely proud of our CAO/Clerk Dean Sauriol on his presidency to the AMCTO Board of Directors. We are very confident he will be a great leader for AMCTO for the upcoming year" says Mayor Steve Bennett of the Township of Laurentian Valley.

Dean is very active in his local community. He is a current Board Member of the Pembroke Regional Hospital, as well as Vice Chair of the Marianhill Foundation Board. He has volunteered in several capacities with his local hockey associations, inlcuding as assistant coach, treasurer and team manager.

Dean closed his speech by thanking his wife of 29 years, Colleen (who is also a longtime AMCTO member) for her ongoing support. They have 2 adult boys Matthew and Kyle.

At the Board of Director's meeting on June 12th, 2019, Rob Tremblay, CMO, Chief Administrative Officer/Clerk with the Township of Whitewater Region, was named as AMCTO Vice President for the 2019 – 2020 term.

