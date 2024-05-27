MONTRÉAL, May 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Laurentian Bank will be hosting an Investor Day on Friday, May 31, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. This event will provide an in-depth look at the Bank's revamped strategy.

Materials will be posted on the Laurentian Bank Investor Centre at 1:00 p.m. (ET) on May 31, 2024, or as soon as the event begins.

Event details :





Date : Friday, May 31, 2024 Time : 1:00 p.m. (ET) Location Virtual Registration : To access the webcast, please complete your registration through the following link: Register for Laurentian Bank Investor Day.

Join us to gain insights into Laurentian Bank's strategic direction and future growth plans.

About Laurentian Bank

At Laurentian Bank, we believe we can change banking for the better. By seeing beyond numbers.

Founded in Montréal in 1846, Laurentian Bank helps families, businesses and communities thrive. Today, we have approximately 3,000 employees working together as one team, to provide a broad range of financial services and advice-based solutions for customers across Canada and the United States. We protect, manage and grow $48.1 billion in balance sheet assets and $26.5 billion in assets under administration.

We drive results by placing our customers first, making the better choice, acting courageously, and believing everyone belongs.

