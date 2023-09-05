MONTRÉAL, Sept. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Laurentian Bank (the "Bank") has successfully wrapped up its third annual "Laurentian Bank in the Community" corporate giving campaign. This grassroots donations program engages and empowers the Bank's customer-facing employees working in its retail branches, Laurentian Bank Securities (LBS) branches, and Commercial Banking business centres to give back to its communities by identifying small, local charities and non-profit organizations to be recipients of corporate donations.

This year, the Bank is pleased to announce that it is donating a total of $158,000 across 79 community-based charitable organizations. The funds will directly support these not-for-profit organizations in delivering on their important missions and providing critical services to their respective clientele, whose needs have been further exacerbated under the current macroeconomic context.

"Through our third annual 'Laurentian Bank in the Community' grassroots donations campaign, we are making a meaningful impact in the communities which we proudly serve by investing in local charities and non-profits. I am so proud of our employees' unwavering commitment to changing banking for the better by helping our communities and customers thrive."

Click here to view the complete list of selected charities.

