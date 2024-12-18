MONTRÉAL, Dec. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX: LB) announces a decrease to its US base rate in Canada of 25 basis points from 8.25% to 8.00%, effective December 19, 2024.

Founded in Montréal in 1846, Laurentian Bank wants to foster prosperity for all customers through specialized commercial banking and low-cost banking services to grow savings for middle-class Canadians.

With a workforce of approximately 2,800 employees, the Bank offers a wide range of financial services and advice-based solutions to customers across Canada and the United States. Laurentian Bank manages $47.4 billion in balance sheet assets and $24.7 billion in assets under administration.

