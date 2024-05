MONTREAL, May 31, 2024 /CNW/ - At its meeting held on May 30, 2024, the Board of Directors of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX: LB) (the "Bank") declared a regular quarterly dividend of 47 cents per share on the common shares' payable on August 1, 2024 to the holders of record at the close of business on July 2, 2024.

The above-mentioned dividends are designated as eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation.

The Bank's common shares are eligible shares under the Bank's Shareholder Dividend Reinvestment and Share Purchase Plan (the "Plan"). Consequently, the holders of such shares may elect to reinvest their dividends in newly issued common shares of the Bank. Such purchases will be made at the applicable investment price as defined in the Plan, less a discount of 2%, and no brokerage commissions or service charges of any kind will apply.

In addition, holders of such shares are entitled to make monthly optional cash payments to purchase additional common shares in accordance with the terms of the Plan.

For more information, please contact Computershare Trust Company of Canada by phone at 1-800-564-6253 or by e-mail at [email protected], or by mail 650 De Maisonneuve West 7th floor, Montreal, QC H3A 3T2. Beneficial or non-registered owners of common and preferred shares must contact their financial institution or broker for instructions on how to participate in the Plan.

Registered holders who participate in the Plan who wish to terminate their participation so that cash dividends to which they are entitled to be paid on and after August 1, 2024 are not reinvested in common shares under the Plan, must deliver written notice to Computershare Trust of Canada at the above-mentioned address by no later than July 2, 2024. Beneficial or non-registered holder who participate in the Plan and who wish to terminate their participation so that cash dividends to which they are entitled to be paid on and after August 1, 2024 are not reinvested in common shares under the Plan must contact their financial institution or broker for instructions on how to terminate participation in the Plan in advance of July 2, 2024.

About Laurentian Bank

Founded in Montréal in 1846, Laurentian Bank wants to foster prosperity for all customers through specialized commercial banking and low-cost banking services to grow savings for middle-class Canadians.

With a workforce of approximately 2,800 employees, the Bank offers a wide range of financial services and advice-based solutions to customers across Canada and the United States. Laurentian Bank manages $48.4 billion in balance sheet assets and $26.6 billion in assets under administration.

SOURCE Laurentian Bank of Canada

For further information: Merick Seguin, Senior Manager, Media Relations, Laurentian Bank, [email protected], 438 889-3220