MONTRÉAL, Feb. 13, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Laurentian Bank (the "Bank") is proud to announce the launch of a new line of credit cards. Starting today, retail customers can apply for a Laurentian Bank credit card online and, upon approval, have access to a virtual card within seconds. This means that they can start using their new card right away, without having to wait for the physical card to arrive in the mail. The new credit cards also offer one of the most flexible rewards programs on the market allowing customers to redeem their way as well as access payment options at a reduced interest rate through instalments.

This launch is part of the strategic partnership between the Bank and Brim Financial announced in December 2021. In addition to the newly redesigned cards, through this partnership, the Bank has made size its advantage by leveraging Brim's technology to offer an enhanced rewards program and best-in-class digital banking services.

"We are committed to changing banking for the better and enhancing the overall experience of our customers. We believe that our new line of credit cards will do just that, by offering more rewards and more flexibility than ever before. We invite you to apply for one of our new credit cards today and experience for yourself the many benefits," said Karine Abgrall-Teslyk, Executive Vice President and Head of Personal Banking at Laurentian Bank.

"We are committed to our close partnership with Laurentian and thrilled to be providing Brim's unique credit card issuing platform and technology stack, supporting our partners to leap-frog the market as leaders in innovation" said Rasha Katabi, founder and CEO of Brim Financial. "Laurentian Bank's customers will have globally best-in-class customer experiences and product capabilities, and Laurentian bank's employees will access real-time workflow platforms, enabling them to significantly increase operational efficiencies across the bank."

Laurentian Bank's new credit cards at a glance

Online application with instant response: Starting today, customers can apply online and get a response within seconds. Upon approval, they'll have access to their digital card right away and can start using it for online purchases and in store by adding it to their Apple or Google mobile wallet.





Enhanced Rewards program: Customers can earn more through hundreds of special merchant offers and get awarded with first-time bonus points or by hitting spending milestones. They also have complete flexibility to apply their rewards against any transaction or their account balance at any time, starting at just $1.





New online account and card management: With Laurentian Bank's new best-in-class digital self-serve platform customers can instantly view balances, change their PIN, request a credit limit increase or a replacement card with instant virtual issuance and more.





Budget spending: Create a budget and manage spending by category with simple tools and get notified when approaching the pre-set limits.





Flexible payment options: Customers can enjoy flexible payment options with Instalments. Set up smaller monthly payments for eligible purchases of CAD 100 and over at a lower interest rate.





Customers can enjoy flexible payment options with Instalments. Set up smaller monthly payments for eligible purchases of and over at a lower interest rate. Add and easily manage additional cardholders: Add up to 4 additional cardholders (authorized users) and manage budgets, spending limits, card access and more!

For more information about this new digital banking service, please visit www.laurentianbank.ca/visa

About Laurentian Bank

At Laurentian Bank, we believe we can change banking for the better. By seeing beyond numbers.

Founded in Montréal in 1846, Laurentian Bank helps families, businesses and communities thrive. Today, we have approximately 3,000 employees working together as one team, to provide a broad range of financial services and advice-based solutions for customers across Canada and the United States. We protect, manage and grow $50.7 billion in balance sheet assets and $27.2 billion in assets under administration.

We drive results by placing our customers first, making the better choice, acting courageously, and believing everyone belongs.

