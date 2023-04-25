MONTRÉAL, April 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Laurentian Bank today reached another important milestone in the execution of its 3-year strategic plan. Customers in Quebec and across Canada can now securely and conveniently open an account using a robust, self-serve digital onboarding solution. The new remote account opening process will let Laurentian Bank acquire new customers, accelerate digital sales and broaden its retail presence nationally.

The Laurentian Bank High Interest Savings Account (HISA) offers an everyday great rate of 3% to help customers grow their savings faster. The Bank also offers a variety of chequing accounts to meet the everyday banking needs for a wide range of customers.

Developed with thirdstream, in a partnership the Bank announced in March 2022, this strategic launch enables its customers to open a chequing account or HISA anytime from anywhere in Canada.

"We're committed to changing banking for the better and enhancing the overall experience of our customers," said Karine Abgrall-Teslyk, Executive Vice President and Head of Personal Banking at Laurentian Bank. "By using size as our advantage, we're able to leverage thirdstream's innovative solution to simplify our account opening process, allowing our customers to open an account without speaking to an advisor or visiting a branch."

"Our flexible and scalable platform will position Laurentian Bank to expand its customer base and market reach, while adding new products for onboarding in the future," said Keith Ginter, CEO at thirdstream. "Additionally, our platform offers real-time identity verification and advanced fraud prevention controls, which provides the added security that banking customers expect nowadays."

This announcement builds on the recent launch of an enhanced Visa experience, which lets customers apply for a credit card online and once approved, receive a virtual card within minutes.

Digital account opening is available now on Laurentian Bank's website.

About thirdstream

thirdstream, headquartered in Lethbridge, Alberta, provides digital account opening solutions, online and in-branch, to over 50 banks, credit unions, trust companies and brokers, across Canada. From identity verification to account funding, thirdstream's solutions support consumer acquisition, business onboarding, and unsecured retail lending and credit card adjudication.

Services are provided as a cloud-based Platform as a Service, designed for retail and business consumers, and financial institutions targeting consumers anywhere, anytime, from any device.

To learn more, please visit thirdstream.ca.

About Laurentian Bank

At Laurentian Bank, we believe we can change banking for the better. By seeing beyond numbers.

Founded in Montréal in 1846, Laurentian Bank helps families, businesses and communities thrive. Today, we have approximately 3,000 employees working together as one team, to provide a broad range of financial services and advice-based solutions for customers across Canada and the United States. We protect, manage and grow $50.4 billion in balance sheet assets and $28.1 billion in assets under administration. We drive results by placing our customers first, making the better choice, acting courageously, and believing everyone belongs.

