MONTRÉAL, April 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX: LB) announces that the candidates nominated as directors of Laurentian Bank of Canada (the "Bank"), as identified in the Management Proxy Circular dated March 4, 2025, have each been elected. The election took place earlier today, during the Bank's Annual and Special Meeting of the Shareholders. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Results

Candidate

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Sonia Baxendale

14 902 814

94.69%

835 980

5.31%

Andrea Bolger

15 106 992

95.99%

631 802

4.01%

Michael Boychuk

15 443 766

98.13%

295 028

1.87%

Johanne Brunet

15 286 259

97.12%

452 535

2.88%

Laurent Desmangles

15 483 231

98.38%

255 563

1.62%

Suzanne Gouin

14 936 366

94.90%

802 428

5.10%

Jamey Hubbs

15 468 593

98.28%

270 201

1.72%

David Mowat

15 338 297

97.46%

400 497

2.54%

Robert Ouellette

15 487 049

98.40%

251 745

1.60%

Éric Provost

15 250 743

96.90%

488 051

3.10%

Paul Stinis

15 276 968

97.07%

461 826

2.93%

Nicholas Zelenczuk

15 221 993

96.72%

516 801

3.28%

The shareholder proposals submitted by the Mouvement d'éducation et de défense des actionnaires minoritaires ("MEDAC") were not adopted as they did not receive the majority of votes cast at this Annual and Special Meeting of the Shareholders of the Bank.

About Laurentian Bank

Founded in Montréal in 1846, Laurentian Bank wants to foster prosperity for all customers through specialized commercial banking and low-cost banking services to grow savings for middle-class Canadians.

With a workforce of approximately 2,800 employees, the Bank offers a wide range of financial services and advice-based solutions to customers across Canada and the United States. Laurentian Bank manages $48.8 billion in balance sheet assets and $25.9 billion in assets under administration.

