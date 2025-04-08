News provided byLaurentian Bank of Canada
Apr 08, 2025, 17:41 ET
MONTRÉAL, April 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX: LB) announces that the candidates nominated as directors of Laurentian Bank of Canada (the "Bank"), as identified in the Management Proxy Circular dated March 4, 2025, have each been elected. The election took place earlier today, during the Bank's Annual and Special Meeting of the Shareholders. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.
Results
|
Candidate
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
Sonia Baxendale
|
14 902 814
94.69%
|
835 980
5.31%
|
Andrea Bolger
|
15 106 992
95.99%
|
631 802
4.01%
|
Michael Boychuk
|
15 443 766
98.13%
|
295 028
1.87%
|
Johanne Brunet
|
15 286 259
97.12%
|
452 535
2.88%
|
Laurent Desmangles
|
15 483 231
98.38%
|
255 563
1.62%
|
Suzanne Gouin
|
14 936 366
94.90%
|
802 428
5.10%
|
Jamey Hubbs
|
15 468 593
98.28%
|
270 201
1.72%
|
David Mowat
|
15 338 297
97.46%
|
400 497
2.54%
|
Robert Ouellette
|
15 487 049
98.40%
|
251 745
1.60%
|
Éric Provost
|
15 250 743
96.90%
|
488 051
3.10%
|
Paul Stinis
|
15 276 968
97.07%
|
461 826
2.93%
|
Nicholas Zelenczuk
|
15 221 993
96.72%
|
516 801
3.28%
The shareholder proposals submitted by the Mouvement d'éducation et de défense des actionnaires minoritaires ("MEDAC") were not adopted as they did not receive the majority of votes cast at this Annual and Special Meeting of the Shareholders of the Bank.
About Laurentian Bank
Founded in Montréal in 1846, Laurentian Bank wants to foster prosperity for all customers through specialized commercial banking and low-cost banking services to grow savings for middle-class Canadians.
With a workforce of approximately 2,800 employees, the Bank offers a wide range of financial services and advice-based solutions to customers across Canada and the United States. Laurentian Bank manages $48.8 billion in balance sheet assets and $25.9 billion in assets under administration.
SOURCE Laurentian Bank of Canada
For further information: Frédérique Lavoie-Gamache, Lead Advisor, Media and Investor Relations, (438) 364-1596, [email protected]
