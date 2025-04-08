MONTRÉAL, April 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX: LB) announces that the candidates nominated as directors of Laurentian Bank of Canada (the "Bank"), as identified in the Management Proxy Circular dated March 4, 2025, have each been elected. The election took place earlier today, during the Bank's Annual and Special Meeting of the Shareholders. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Results

Candidate Votes For Votes Withheld Sonia Baxendale 14 902 814 94.69% 835 980 5.31% Andrea Bolger 15 106 992 95.99% 631 802 4.01% Michael Boychuk 15 443 766 98.13% 295 028 1.87% Johanne Brunet 15 286 259 97.12% 452 535 2.88% Laurent Desmangles 15 483 231 98.38% 255 563 1.62% Suzanne Gouin 14 936 366 94.90% 802 428 5.10% Jamey Hubbs 15 468 593 98.28% 270 201 1.72% David Mowat 15 338 297 97.46% 400 497 2.54% Robert Ouellette 15 487 049 98.40% 251 745 1.60% Éric Provost 15 250 743 96.90% 488 051 3.10% Paul Stinis 15 276 968 97.07% 461 826 2.93% Nicholas Zelenczuk 15 221 993 96.72% 516 801 3.28%

The shareholder proposals submitted by the Mouvement d'éducation et de défense des actionnaires minoritaires ("MEDAC") were not adopted as they did not receive the majority of votes cast at this Annual and Special Meeting of the Shareholders of the Bank.

About Laurentian Bank

Founded in Montréal in 1846, Laurentian Bank wants to foster prosperity for all customers through specialized commercial banking and low-cost banking services to grow savings for middle-class Canadians.

With a workforce of approximately 2,800 employees, the Bank offers a wide range of financial services and advice-based solutions to customers across Canada and the United States. Laurentian Bank manages $48.8 billion in balance sheet assets and $25.9 billion in assets under administration.

SOURCE Laurentian Bank of Canada

For further information: Frédérique Lavoie-Gamache, Lead Advisor, Media and Investor Relations, (438) 364-1596, [email protected]