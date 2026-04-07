News provided byLaurentian Bank of Canada
Apr 07, 2026, 18:18 ET
MONTRÉAL, April 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX: LB) announces that the candidates nominated as directors of Laurentian Bank of Canada (the "Bank"), as identified in the Management Proxy Circular dated February 17, 2026, have each been elected. The election took place earlier today, during the Bank's Annual Meeting of the Shareholders. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.
Results
|
Candidate
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
Sonia Baxendale
|
16 651 733
98.88 %
|
188 773
1.12 %
|
Andrea Bolger
|
16 649 012
98.86 %
|
191 494
1.14 %
|
Michael Boychuk
|
16 496 353
97.96 %
|
344 153
2.04 %
|
Johanne Brunet
|
16 637 095
98.79 %
|
203 411
1.21 %
|
Laurent Desmangles
|
16 676 808
99.03 %
|
163 698
0.97 %
|
Suzanne Gouin
|
16 704 531
99.19 %
|
135 975
0.81 %
|
Jamey Hubbs
|
16 636 565
98.79 %
|
203 941
1.21 %
|
David Mowat
|
16 574 244
98.42 %
|
266 262
1.58 %
|
Robert Ouellette
|
16 692 122
99.12 %
|
148 384
0.88 %
|
Éric Provost
|
16 692 122
99.14 %
|
148 384
0.86 %
|
Paul Stinis
|
16 695 014
99.14 %
|
145 492
0.86 %
|
Nicholas Zelenczuk
|
16 638 567
98.80 %
|
201 939
1.20 %
The shareholder proposals submitted by the Mouvement d'éducation et de défense des actionnaires minoritaires ("MEDAC") were not adopted as they did not receive the majority of votes cast at this Annual Meeting of the Shareholders of the Bank.
About Laurentian Bank
Founded in Montreal in 1846, Laurentian Bank is committed to serving its customers and fostering deep relationships with specialized groups. Laurentian Bank runs operations across Canada – primarily in Québec and Ontario – as well as in the United States and competes where it sees market opportunity and has an edge, while harnessing the power of partnerships and collaboration.
SOURCE Laurentian Bank of Canada
For further information: Frédérique Lavoie-Gamache, Lead Advisor, Media and Investor Relations, 438-364-1596, [email protected]
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