MONTRÉAL, April 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX: LB) announces that the candidates nominated as directors of Laurentian Bank of Canada (the "Bank"), as identified in the Management Proxy Circular dated February 17, 2026, have each been elected. The election took place earlier today, during the Bank's Annual Meeting of the Shareholders. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Results

Candidate Votes For Votes Withheld Sonia Baxendale 16 651 733 98.88 % 188 773 1.12 % Andrea Bolger 16 649 012 98.86 % 191 494 1.14 % Michael Boychuk 16 496 353 97.96 % 344 153 2.04 % Johanne Brunet 16 637 095 98.79 % 203 411 1.21 % Laurent Desmangles 16 676 808 99.03 % 163 698 0.97 % Suzanne Gouin 16 704 531 99.19 % 135 975 0.81 % Jamey Hubbs 16 636 565 98.79 % 203 941 1.21 % David Mowat 16 574 244 98.42 % 266 262 1.58 % Robert Ouellette 16 692 122 99.12 % 148 384 0.88 % Éric Provost 16 692 122 99.14 % 148 384 0.86 % Paul Stinis 16 695 014 99.14 % 145 492 0.86 % Nicholas Zelenczuk 16 638 567 98.80 % 201 939 1.20 %

The shareholder proposals submitted by the Mouvement d'éducation et de défense des actionnaires minoritaires ("MEDAC") were not adopted as they did not receive the majority of votes cast at this Annual Meeting of the Shareholders of the Bank.

About Laurentian Bank

Founded in Montreal in 1846, Laurentian Bank is committed to serving its customers and fostering deep relationships with specialized groups. Laurentian Bank runs operations across Canada – primarily in Québec and Ontario – as well as in the United States and competes where it sees market opportunity and has an edge, while harnessing the power of partnerships and collaboration.

SOURCE Laurentian Bank of Canada

For further information: Frédérique Lavoie-Gamache, Lead Advisor, Media and Investor Relations, 438-364-1596, [email protected]