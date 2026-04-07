LAURENTIAN BANK ANNOUNCES THE ELECTION OF ITS DIRECTORS Français

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Laurentian Bank of Canada

Apr 07, 2026, 18:18 ET

MONTRÉAL, April 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX: LB) announces that the candidates nominated as directors of Laurentian Bank of Canada (the "Bank"), as identified in the Management Proxy Circular dated February 17, 2026, have each been elected. The election took place earlier today, during the Bank's Annual Meeting of the Shareholders. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Results

Candidate

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Sonia Baxendale

16 651 733 

98.88 %

188 773 

1.12 %

Andrea Bolger

16 649 012 

98.86 %

191 494 

1.14 %

Michael Boychuk

16 496 353 

97.96 %

344 153 

2.04 %

Johanne Brunet

16 637 095 

98.79 %

203 411 

1.21 %

Laurent Desmangles

16 676 808 

99.03 %

163 698 

0.97 %

Suzanne Gouin

16 704 531 

99.19 %

135 975 

0.81 %

Jamey Hubbs

16 636 565 

98.79 %

203 941 

1.21 %

David Mowat

16 574 244 

98.42 %

266 262 

1.58 %

Robert Ouellette

16 692 122 

99.12 %

148 384 

0.88 %

Éric Provost

16 692 122 

99.14 %

148 384 

0.86 %

Paul Stinis

16 695 014 

99.14 %

145 492 

0.86 %

Nicholas Zelenczuk

16 638 567 

98.80 %

201 939 

1.20 %

The shareholder proposals submitted by the Mouvement d'éducation et de défense des actionnaires minoritaires ("MEDAC") were not adopted as they did not receive the majority of votes cast at this Annual Meeting of the Shareholders of the Bank.

About Laurentian Bank

Founded in Montreal in 1846, Laurentian Bank is committed to serving its customers and fostering deep relationships with specialized groups. Laurentian Bank runs operations across Canada – primarily in Québec and Ontario – as well as in the United States and competes where it sees market opportunity and has an edge, while harnessing the power of partnerships and collaboration.

SOURCE Laurentian Bank of Canada

For further information: Frédérique Lavoie-Gamache, Lead Advisor, Media and Investor Relations, 438-364-1596, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada

At Laurentian Bank, we believe we can change banking for the better. By seeing beyond numbers. Founded in Montréal in 1846, Laurentian Bank helps families, businesses and communities thrive. Today, we have approximately 3,000 employees working together as one team, to...