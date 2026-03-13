MONTRÉAL, March 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Laurentian Bank of Canada (the "Bank") today announced the publication of its 2025 ESG Report, which presents key environmental, social, and governance data for the past year.

The report highlights the Bank's continued progress in integrating sustainable practices, as well as the efforts undertaken to maintain strong governance and enhance internal processes in a context of transformation.

"Our ESG approach is at the core of our responsibility toward our clients, employees, and partners. The 2025 ESG Report reflects our commitment to acting responsibly, even in a changing environment," said Sonia Hernandez, Vice President, Strategy and Project Governance.

The 2025 ESG Report is available on the Laurentian Bank website, in the Our Company – Social Responsibility section.

About Laurentian Bank

Founded in Montreal in 1846, Laurentian Bank is committed to serving its customers and fostering deep relationships with specialized groups. Laurentian Bank runs operations across Canada – primarily in Québec and Ontario – as well as in the United States and competes where it sees market opportunity and has an edge, while harnessing the power of partnerships and collaboration.

SOURCE Laurentian Bank of Canada

For further information: Frédérique Lavoie-Gamache, Lead Advisor, Media and Investor Relations, 438-364-1596, [email protected]