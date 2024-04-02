MONTRÉAL, April 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX: LB) (the "Bank") today announced that Kelsey Gunderson, Executive Vice President & Head, Capital Markets, has made the decision to leave the Bank to focus on personal interests prior to establishing the next path in his professional journey.

In the interim, Brian Doyle, currently Chief Financial Officer of Capital Markets, will assume the role of Acting Head, Capital Markets and Acting President & Chief Executive Officer of Laurentian Bank Securities Inc., and will be responsible for its day-to-day operations. Mr. Doyle will continue to report into Yvan Deschamps, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer.

"I would like to sincerely thank Kelsey for his many contributions to the Bank over the last five years, including navigating our Capital Markets business through multiple periods of market volatility," said Éric Provost, President & CEO. "Kelsey was instrumental in executing on the Bank's Capital Markets strategy, including improving the Bank's syndicate position with many of our major clients, delivering solid risk-adjusted revenues in a highly volatile macroeconomic environment, and accelerating the Bank's efforts in the ESG space by increasing Laurentian Bank Securities' activity in the Green Bond Market. I wish Kelsey all the best in his next chapter."

Mr. Gunderson joined Laurentian Bank in his current role in 2019. His last day with the Bank will be April 12, 2024.

The Bank will unveil its revamped strategic plan at an Investor Event later this spring and will share more information about Capital Markets and all its businesses at that time.

About Laurentian Bank

At Laurentian Bank, we believe we can change banking for the better. By seeing beyond numbers.

Founded in Montréal in 1846, Laurentian Bank helps families, businesses and communities thrive. Today, we have approximately 3,000 employees working together as one team, to provide a broad range of financial services and advice-based solutions for customers across Canada and the United States. We protect, manage and grow $48.1 billion in balance sheet assets and $26.5 billion in assets under administration.

We drive results by placing our customers first, making the better choice, acting courageously, and believing everyone belongs.

SOURCE Laurentian Bank of Canada

For further information: Merick Seguin, Senior Manager, Media Relations, Laurentian Bank, [email protected], 438 889-3220; Andrew Chornenky, Vice President, Investor Relations, Laurentian Bank, [email protected], (416) 846-4845