MONTREAL, Feb. 8, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - The Canadian Coast Guard is proud to announce the appointment of Laurent Duvernay-Tardif as our very first Honorary Captain. By accepting this honorary title, Mr. Duvernay-Tardif will act as an ambassador to promote the mission and values of the Canadian Coast Guard.

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif aboard CCGS Amundsen during his first official visit as Canadian Coast Guard Honorary Captain (CNW Group/Canadian Coast Guard, Central region)

An Honorary Captain is an important link between us and the many communities we serve. They are a celebrated Canadian that is selected to help strengthen our relationships with local communities and celebrate the work of the Canadian Coast Guard. As part of their role, an Honorary Captain attends our special events, visits our bases and vessels, and connects with Canadians on our history and the important work we do.

The selection of Mr. Duvernay-Tardif as Honorary Captain was based on various aspects, including his community involvement, his strong public position, and the integrity he displays in his commitments. Moreover, he has distinguished himself through his love of sailing and the marine environment, which makes him an excellent choice to carry out the role of Honorary Captain of the Canadian Coast Guard.

In addition to the many successes in his career as a National Football League player and in medicine, Mr. Duvernay-Tardif is a Canadian who cares about people and puts his heart into everything he does. For all that he is and that he represents, Mr. Duvernay-Tardif is worthy of taking on this role. It is an honour for the organization and its members to have him as our first Honorary Captain.

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif's role as Honorary Captain will provide him with the opportunity to participate in different Canadian Coast Guard operations and experience our services first hand. In this way, he will be in a position to observe the lifesaving and essential services our personnel provide to Canadians, and to immerse himself in their reality.

"As an avid sailor, it is a real honor for me to receive the title of Honorary Captain of the Coast Guard and to be a proud defender of its values. I am pleased to support the Coast Guard in fulfilling its mandate to save lives and protect the environment, and I look forward to experiencing operations with its members on the water, on land and in the air!"

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, Honorary Captain, Canadian Coast Guard

"As we move past our 60th anniversary, we're looking for even more ways to connect with the communities we serve. Having our first Honorary Captain is a big step towards our goals, and I couldn't be happier welcoming Laurent Duvernay-Tardif into this role. His commitment to helping others and giving back to his community makes him perfect to act as our ambassador. We're proud to have him join our Canadian Coast Guard family and look forward to having him alongside us as we set sail into the next 60 years of service."

Mario Pelletier, Commissioner, Canadian Coast Guard



"It is with great pride and enthusiasm that I welcome the very first Honorary Captain of the Canadian Coast Guard, Mr. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. His passion for navigation, his values and his commitment to communities make him an excellent ambassador for the Coast Guard, who will support us in our recruitment efforts and mandate. Welcome aboard Laurent!"

Marc-André Meunier, Assistant Commissioner, Canadian Coast Guard, Central Region

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is an NFL Veteran and Super Bowl Champion, and the first NFL player who has graduated in medicine. From the beginning of his career, Laurent has been honoured with awards, both athletic and academic. Already very involved in his community, Laurent is driven by the desire to get young people excited about physical activity and art, as well as promoting balance between sports, arts and studies.

Canadians rely on the Canadian Coast Guard to keep waterways safe for mariners, protect the marine environment, and respond to calls for assistance 365 days a year. On an average day, the Canadian Coast Guard responds to 13 search and rescue incidents, assists 43 people, and saves 13 lives.

