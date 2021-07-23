LaurelCrest Partners Inc. Announces Acquisition of CRH Oral Design Inc.

TORONTO, July 23, 2021 /CNW/ - LaurelCrest Partners Inc. ("LaurelCrest") is pleased to announce that it has completed its acquisition of CRH Oral Design Inc. ("Oral Design" or the "Company"), partnering with Oral Design's CEO, Karim Halaby, Sharno Group Inc., and Knights Bridge Capital Partners to drive the next chapter of growth for the Company.

Oral Design is a leading dental laboratory in Quebec focused on delivering high-end dental products, including crowns, bridges, veneers, and implants. Oral Design benefits from its robust team of expert technicians and a reputation for delivering excellent product quality and reliability.

"We are thrilled to have our new partners support Oral Design in acquiring dental labs across Canada and execute on growth initiatives," said Karim. "Our partners' expertise and experience will allow us to accelerate our strategies and continue building long lasting value. We remain fully committed to providing our customers with the highest quality dental products, and there will be no disruption to the day-to-day operations because of the transaction."

This acquisition expands on LaurelCrest's strategy of acquiring stable, high quality, free cash flow generating businesses, creating value for stakeholders through operational improvements and sustainable growth.

"We are excited to be partnering with the Oral Design team," said Eric Wong, Partner at LaurelCrest. "Oral Design is an attractive business with significant potential, and we look forward to growing its strong market position by acquiring additional dental labs and leveraging its commitment to quality and outstanding customer service."

About CRH Oral Design Inc.

Oral Design is a leading dental laboratory in Quebec, offering dental products such as crowns, bridges, veneers, and implants to a wide array of customers.

About LaurelCrest Partners Inc.

LaurelCrest was founded by a group of seasoned professionals with diverse backgrounds in business and finance. Our team includes entrepreneurs, capital market specialists, and investment banking professionals. Our core business is leveraging our capital and expertise to drive positive outcomes and meaningful returns across numerous sectors and asset classes.

