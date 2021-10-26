Launching the world's only U.S. mortgage specialist for International Borrowers - both Foreign Nationals and Expats

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Global Mortgage Group (GMG), with investors such as Mirae Asset Venture, Woori Bank of Korea and other well-known VC funds, was created to address the problem of obtaining mortgages for overseas property investments in the US, UK, Europe, Australia, and Canada.

GMG has announced the formation of America Mortgages, Inc. a mortgage specialist focused only on international borrowers, both Foreign Nationals and U.S. Expats.

America Mortgages (AM) www.AmericaMortgages.com, will provide global investors the same financing options as U.S. citizens but without the standard issues most investors face such as not having U.S. credit or not allowing foreign earned income. Meanwhile, AM is applying for our banking license which will allow us to use technology to streamline the loan process from origination to underwriting.

What makes AM unique is 100% of their borrowers are from outside of the U.S. including Canada, U.K., Europe, Asia, and S. America.

AM offers the broadest set of onshore U.S. mortgage options for offshore borrowers the industry has ever seen. As with most U.S. banks, credit unions or mortgage bankers and brokers, virtually every borrower they encounter is living and working in the U.S . The problems evolve when the borrower has no U.S. footprint, no U.S. credit and foreign earned income.

They tackle and resolve the problems that inevitably occur with these transactions with a broker or bank not experienced in this type of mortgage lending.

Robert Chadwick, CEO, says, "We do not deal with anyone living or working in the U.S. 100% of our clients are living abroad. This is our expertise and we do it far better than anyone else."

In addition to residential mortgages, GMG offers financing solutions for high-value, complex transactions primarily for high-net worth clients, family offices, private banks, and institutions. These solutions typically revolve around land acquisitions and development, short-term bridge lending, commercial, hospitality, etc.

As our Core Purpose states, "To create a world where getting a mortgage where you don't live is made easier, cheaper and accessible for everyone".

The combination of scale, efficiency, and market leading service and technology will allow GMG/AM to achieve our core purpose while creating an international mortgage brand to meet the demands of its global customers and their clients," said Donald Klip, Co-Founder, Global Mortgage Group.

SOURCE America Mortgages

For further information: Robert Chadwick, CEO of America Mortgages, +1 830.564.3290, [email protected]