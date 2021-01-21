Launching Joshua Creek Montage, Oakville's New Luxury Community That's at Home With Nature

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Hallett Homes, Primont, Valery Homes, and Argo Development Corporation are pleased to announce the launch of Joshua Creek Montage, North Oakville's stunning new community of luxury single detached executive homes and townhomes, coming soon in 2021.

Joshua Creek Montage will be among the last opportunities to purchase a home in one of North Oakville's most exclusive and luxurious enclaves. The project team is deeply committed to ensuring that Montage will be for generations the benchmark of what a community that is closely integrated into its natural environment looks and feels like.

That fact is evident in Joshua Creek Montage's 95.1-acre master-planned site, which includes initiatives such as a new 11-acre park. As well, Joshua Creek itself is planned to be transformed back into a natural wetland. At the community's southern boundary, the creek empties into a dramatic pond, which functions as a striking entrance to the new community and a central element in the area's water management system.

Joshua Creek Montage is a community with two purposes: respecting its natural heritage and open spaces, and providing an opportunity to live in a vibrant pedestrian-oriented "new town," similar to its near neighbour, historic Downtown Oakville.

Joshua Creek's Dundas Street is envisioned to become a new "main street north" in Midtown Oakville. A short stroll for Joshua Creek homeowners, it will be a place to shop, entertain, or meet friends for a latte or a drink.

Joshua Creek Montage is closely integrated into Oakville/Mississauga and the greater GTA via the GO Transit network and the 400 series highways. From the Clarkson GO stop, Joshua Creek is a mere 30-minute commute into Union Station, and just a half-hour drive into the city on the QEW.

But the most outstanding feature of the new Joshua Creek Montage community is its stunningly luxurious collection of new, executive detached homes and townhomes. Their design is inspired by the traditional Rural Village legacy of Old Oakville, as well as the most up-to-date contemporary designs. For more information, visit www.liveatmontage.ca.

HALLETT HOMES:

Hallett Homes is dedicated to building luxury homes in partnership with its homeowners. Hallett's high quality craftsmanship, innovative floorplans and design features set this builder apart, from the moment ground is broken. Hallett's personal approach engages homeowners throughout the process. From its extensive line of upscale custom finishes and premium design options chosen in partnership with its in-house design specialists, Hallett makes sure that your new home reflects your distinct vision and taste for luxury every step of the way. Hallett's reward is creating dream homes that far exceed expectations. Your reward is living in one.

PRIMONT:

For over 50 years, Primont has followed the simple philosophy of building every home as if it were their own and treating every customer as if they were a member of the family. For this reason, every Primont home benefits from years of experience. Prime locations, elegant design, superb craftsmanship and unrivaled customer service have made Primont a leading and trusted name in the industry. The proof of their passion and dynamic success can be found in the 3,000 homes Primont has built throughout the GTA.

VALERY HOMES:

Valery Homes has been building on a tradition of excellence for over 60 years. Attentive service, pride in craftsmanship, superior design and unsurpassed luxury are only a few of the values you can expect from a longstanding family-run business. Throughout the years, Valery Homes has been pairing artistic vision with the functionality of comfortable and inviting living spaces in an upscale and luxurious fashion. Valery produces leading-edge designs in the most welcoming neighbourhoods, where family values and quality of life go hand in hand. The Valery family tradition continues by delivering a personalized home buying experience while building exceptional quality homes throughout Southern Ontario.

SOURCE Hallet Homes

For further information: Media Contact: Adine Carter, VP of Communications, Argo Development Corp, Email: [email protected]