QUÉBEC, April 30, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Ministère des Finances du Québec announced that the sales campaign for the June 1, 2021 issue of Savings Bonds will begin on Saturday, May 1, 2021.

These 10-year bonds, redeemable at any time without penalty, will bear interest at a rate of 0.80% until May 31, 2022. Thereafter, the interest rate will be determined annually according to market conditions. Savings Bonds are readily available through the Épargne Placements Québec transactional website.

In addition, the Ministère des Finances announced that the rate on outstanding Savings Bonds will be set at 0.80% as of June 1, 2021, with the exception of issues for which the annual interest rate is set higher.

Savings and retirement products issued by the Québec government are offered by Épargne Placements Québec with no management or administration fees. They are safe, flexible, advantageous investment vehicles that enable Quebecers to grow their savings while contributing to the development of Québec. Most of these products are eligible for the Investment Savings (non-registered accounts), TFSA, RRSP, RRIF, LIRA and LIF accounts. A 1% bonus in the first year is also applicable to new RRSP, RRIF, LIRA and LIF funds invested in bonds with a 3-year term or longer.

Becoming an online member on the transactional website and purchasing savings products is a simple process.

For more information, visit the Épargne Placements Québec website at epq.gouv.qc.ca/en.

SOURCE Ministère des Finances

For further information: Jacques Delorme, Media Relations Officer, Direction des communications, 418 528-7382

