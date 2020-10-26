"Employment is a place of socialisation, representation and one of the main drivers for integration within society. Equal access to employment programs are certainly a tool that can contribute to addressing problems of systemic discrimination in order to achieve the principle of equality between citizens in the labour market. Turning equality in law into equality in fact is still an objective to be achieved in order to create workplaces that offer equal opportunities, whether to access a job or to advance to decision-making positions," said Myrlande Pierre, Vice-President of the Commission and responsible for the Act respecting equal access to employment in public bodies. "This year, the Rights and Freedoms Award aims to highlight good practices and winning measures implemented by employers in the area of equal access to employment," she continued.

The Award seeks to reward companies and organisations that have put in place innovative initiatives or practices that promote a workplace that is representative of society and provide better access to employment for one or more of the five historically discriminated groups: Indigenous people, people living with disabilities, visible minorities, ethnic minorities and women. Emphasis will be placed on initiatives that are part of a coherent approach that demonstrates a long-term vision and a tangible commitment to substantive equality in employment.

Following the evaluation of applications, the jury will hand over two Awards: one for a public body subject to the above-mentioned Act, and another one that goes to any other private body or company.

The five members of the jury have a rich and varied expertise on the theme : Marco Bacon, consultant to the First Nations Education Council and winner of the PDL 2017, Sylvain Le May, coordinator and head of reception and support for students with disabilities at UQAM and member of the Commission, Judith Lussier, author and journalist who focuses on feminism and the rights of sexual and gender minorities, Myrlande Pierre, Vice-President of the Commission and sociologist specializing in systemic racism and discrimination issues, and Tania Saba, expert in access to equal employment opportunity, founder and holder of the Research Chair on Diversity and Governance at the Université de Montréal.

For eligibility criteria and more information on #PDL2020: www.cdpdj.qc.ca/pdl

About Equal Access to Employment programs

Equal Access to Employment programs were introduced in the Quebec Charter of Human Rights and Freedoms in 1985. They aim to ensure the equitable representation of persons from groups that are victims of discrimination in all types of employment in an organization or enterprise. The objective is also to identify and correct human resources management rules and practices that could potentially exclude or disadvantage persons from groups that are victims of discrimination.

About the Act Respecting Equal Access to Employment in Public Bodies

The Act respecting equal access to employment in public bodies was adopted by the National Assembly on 1 December 2000 and came into force on 1 April 2001. Its objective is to ensure that women, ethnic minorities, visible minorities, Indigenous people and people with disabilities are better represented in the 330 public bodies subject to it.

The Commission des droits de la personne et des droits de la jeunesse (Human Rights and Youth Commission) ensures the promotion and respect of the principles set out in the Québec Charter of Human Rights and Freedoms. It also ensures that the interests of children are protected and that their rights recognized in the Youth Protection Act are respected and promoted. In addition, the Commission oversees compliance with the Act respecting Equal Access to Employment in Public Bodies.

Source :

Dalia Alachi

514 475-4571

[email protected]

Follow us on : Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | LinkedIn | Instagram

SOURCE Commission des droits de la personne et des droits de la jeunesse

Related Links

http://www.cdpdj.qc.ca

