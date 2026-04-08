Far from competing with local products, it provides essential support to Canadian production during the off-season. Post this

Rolling out from West to East, mainly in Quebec, British Columbia, and Ontario, the campaign offers a range of participatory events: exclusive tastings with the press and professionals, collaborations with well-known influencers, and several in-store tastings to introduce these products to the wider public. Culinary seminars for professionals will present tips and recipes to showcase shallots, kakis, and leeks, and to perfectly integrate them into restaurant menus. Promotion will extend to grocery stores with in-store and online advertising starting spring 2026. The Canadian campaign will conclude in 2029.

French shallots and leeks: a valuable complement to Canadian local production

Far from competing with local products, French shallots and leeks provide essential support to Canadian production during the off-season from December to March. These iconic vegetables of French gastronomy, known for their quality and refined flavours, complement the local offering in winter, ensuring Canadians have regular, varied, and high-quality availability.

"The Canadian market favours fresh, quality products, which perfectly aligns with our values. Europe remains the leading food exporter to Canada, and this campaign reflects our desire to meet growing demand while promoting European expertise to Canadian consumers," said Daniel Soares, International Director for Interfel.

Kaki Ribera del Xúquer: the sweet, yet still little-known fruit to savour

The Ribera del Xúquer kaki, a bright orange-red Spanish fruit, offers a sweet flavour and a melting texture reminiscent of honey, with exotic fruit notes. Grown in the Valencia region under the Protected Designation of Origin (PDO), it is harvested at perfect maturity, ensuring consistent quality. Rich in antioxidants, vitamins C and A, and fiber, it combines pleasure and well-being.

A strong commitment to a responsible food system

These products come from supply chains committed to sustainability: rigorous cultivation, soil preservation, reduced pesticide use, water savings, and responsible waste management. Thanks to strict external control, they guarantee healthy foods that respect the environment.

Discover these exceptional products in stores and let yourself be seduced by their unique flavors!

About Interfel

Created in 1976, Interfel brings together all sectors of the fresh fruit and vegetable industry. All functions are represented: production, cooperation, shipping, importing, exporting, wholesale trade, distribution (supermarkets, specialty stores, and collective catering). A private legal and initiative organization, Interfel is recognized as a national agricultural interprofessional association under French rural law, as well as by the European Union since November 21, 1996, within the framework of the single Common Market Organization (CMO).

About Kaki Ribera del Xúquer

The "Persimon®" brand was created by the Regulatory Council of the KAKI RIBERA DEL XÚQUER Designation of Origin and its members to identify and differentiate the firm-fleshed, non-astringent "Rojo Brillante" (Brilliant Red) kaki variety, launched just 15 years ago and supported by the Designation of Origin.

SOURCE AGENCE HOPSCOTCH CANADA LTEE

For more information or photo requests, please contact: Chloé Touchette, [email protected]