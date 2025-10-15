Alsace Rocks Wine Week: A Celebration of Alsace's Finest Wines in Toronto

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Wine enthusiasts in Toronto are in for a treat as Alsace Rocks! Wine Week makes its grand debut from October 23 to 31. This exciting event will take place in over 16 upscale restaurants and bars across the city, each offering a curated selection of four unique cuvées that showcase the very best of Alsace.

Rockin's Wines

Tucked away in the northeastern corner of France, Alsace is the rockstar of wine regions, boasting 13 different soil types that make its wines truly one-of-a-kind. Thanks to the Vosges Mountains, Alsace enjoys a dry climate with plenty of sunshine, perfect for crafting wines that are as complex and aromatic as they are balanced. Stretching over 15,500 hectares, this green pioneer is leading the charge in organic and biodynamic winemaking. Alsace is a white wine wonderland, featuring stars like Riesling, Pinot Blanc, and Gewurztraminer, alongside the juicy Pinot Noir. Its wines are aromatic, unoaked, and dry, making them perfect for food pairings. And let's not forget the sparkling Crémant d'Alsace and the sweet delights of Vendanges Tardives (late harvest wines). With winemakers who are as passionate about their craft as they are about preserving the land, Alsace is truly rocking the wine world!

A Week of Wine Exploration

During Alsace Rocks Wine Week, each participating venue will offer a unique wine menu that highlights the diversity and richness of Alsace's offerings, showcasing its great food and wine pairing potential at the table. Why not try a few locations? Guests can explore Alsace's signature wines, enjoying Riesling with seafood dishes, Gewurztraminer with spicy Asian cuisine, Pinot Gris with roasted poultry, and Pinot Noir with grilled duck or beef tartare. The pairing possibilities are endless!

In addition to the exquisite wine selections, Alsace Rocks Wine Week promises a few surprises for attendees. Whether you're a seasoned connoisseur or a curious newcomer, this event offers something for everyone to enjoy and discover.

Discover 16 Toronto Hotspots During Alsace Rocks Wine Week

Embark on a culinary adventure during Alsace Rocks Wine Week with an impressive lineup of 16 diverse restaurants and bars, catering to all kinds of budgets and evening plans. From Michelin-starred dining experiences to your favorite local buvette, there's something for everyone. Be sure to stop by one of these fantastic locations: Grape Witches, Buvette Pacey, Quetzal, Enigma Yorkville, Alebrije, Azura, Piquette, Auberge du Pommier, Paris Paris, Le Baratin, Blue Door, Maison T Bistro, The Little Jerry, Martine's Wine Bar, and Ladybug Wine Bar. Each venue offers a unique take on Alsace's finest wines, making this special week an unmissable experience for wine lovers and food enthusiasts alike.

Win a Taste of Alsace at Home

As part of the celebration, wine lovers can enter a contest for a chance to win a case of Alsace wines, allowing them to discover the region's flagship varietals from the comfort of their own home. This is a unique opportunity to experience the flavours and aromas that make Alsace wines so special.

Don't miss the chance to explore the captivating world of Alsace wines right here in Toronto. For more information on participating venues and event details, please visit https://alsacerockswineweek.com/.

About Alsace Wines

The Interprofessional Committee of Alsace Wines (CIVA) carries out numerous missions in France and around the world to promote Alsace vineyards and wines with protected designation of origin (AOC) status. It promotes and communicates about these wines, works to develop the Alsace wine region economically, using a range of forecasting tools, and assists operators in the sustainable development and quality production of Alsace wines.

To learn more about Alsace Rocks! Wine Week, visit our website: https://alsacerockswineweek.com/

