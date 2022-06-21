Launch of the Hunsbury Capital - Belco Special Situation Fund

TORONTO, June 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Hunsbury Capital Inc. ("Hunsbury Capital") and Belco Private Capital Inc. ("Belco") today announced the launch of the Hunsbury Capital – Belco Special Situations Fund LP (the "Fund"). Belco is registered with the Ontario Securities Commission as the Investment Fund Manager, Portfolio Manager, and Exempt Market Dealer for the Fund. The Fund seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation through exposure to a concentrated portfolio of high-conviction investments, focusing on special situations.

Mr. Nandeep Bamrah, CFA is the founder of Hunsbury Capital and the Portfolio Manager of the Fund. After completing his MBA studies when he was 17 years old, Nandeep held progressively senior corporate finance roles at Masonite International Corp. and Cara Operations Ltd. prior to joining West Face Capital Inc. ("West Face Capital"), where he was a member of the investment team (2010 to 2021) and most recently served as Vice President. Nandeep holds an MBA from the Edinburgh Business School (Heriot-Watt University, 2005), and has been a CFA Charterholder since 2009.

We are pleased to announce that Mr. Peter Fraser, ICD.D. is a Senior Advisor to Hunsbury Capital. Peter has known Nandeep for over 16 years and brings over 35 years of experience managing money professionally with a focus on special situations. Most recently, Peter was the Co-Chief Investment Officer of West Face Capital (2006 to 2021) where he and Nandeep worked closely together for 11 years. Peter holds an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business (1984) and a B.Comm. from the University of Toronto (1980), and is a director of several private companies.

Units of the Fund are being offered to accredited investors through Belco. Nandeep is registered with the Ontario Securities Commission as an Advising Representative and Dealing Representative with Belco.

