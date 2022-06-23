Launch of the first Québec's venture capital fund dedicated to technology companies developing solutions for the creative industries

An initial investment capacity of $40 million will support the creation of some 20 startup technology companies

MONTRÉAL, June 23, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Québec is welcoming a new player in its innovative ecosystem with the creation of Triptyq Capital Fund I, the first venture capital fund dedicated to technology companies developing solutions for the creative industries. With an initial investment capacity of $40 million, this fund will support the creation of some 20 startup companies that are developing and commercializing applied technologies for the creative industries.

Triptyq Capital Fund, founded by Guillaume Thérien, Bertrand Nepveu and Charles Sylvestre, intends to support bold companies and entrepreneurs who want to actively participate in this digital revolution and take the lead in this vital and thriving economic sector.

"Currently left out in the whole financing chain, we intend to fill this gap by leading rounds and investing in bold teams addressing large market potential, thus playing a catalytic role on a Québec-wide scale and promoting the development of stronger creative companies, export technological solutions, and attract foreign investments in Québec," explains Mr. Thérien, Partner at Triptyq Capital.

Pierre Fitzgibbon, Québec Minister of Economy and Innovation and Minister responsible for Regional Economic Development, notes:

"Québec's digital creativity industry had a lack of funding for its entrepreneurs. Funds such as Triptyq and the expertise of talented managers in the network respond to the need to grow our creative industry. This will highlight Québec's know-how and culture around the world, in addition to supporting the growth of new companies. "

Pursuing Zú's mission

In keeping with, and contributing to, Zú's mission, Triptyq Capital and Zú have concluded an agreement to enhance services available to startups, filling a gap in the venture capital financing chain in Québec's creative ecosystem.

With preferential access to Zú's support resources and innovative infrastructure, Triptyq Capital will be able to rely on a large multidisciplinary team to assist in selecting candidates and conducting due diligence for companies in the portfolio, as well as for promoting their growth and success.

Among Triptyq Capital's partners are the Government of Québec, through its agent Investissement Québec, Groupe Lune Rouge, National Bank of Canada, Behaviour Interactive, KO Capital Croissance, PHI, Sébastien Moreau, as well as numerous private investors from the creative and technological industries.

Complete press release here.

About Triptyq Capital

Based in Montreal with a global reach, Triptyq is a seed stage fund aiming to propel tech founders fully committed to amplify the creator economy. With an initial size of $40 million, Triptyq includes strategic investors, sector leaders, financial and institutional partners who, thanks to their in-depth knowledge, "client reach" and smart capital, will help these companies to excel, grow and generate wealth in Québec.

SOURCE Triptyq Capital

For further information: Marilyne Levesque, Marelle Communications, [email protected], 514-884-6351