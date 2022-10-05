LAUNCH OF THE CHARTWELL FOUNDATION: MAKING SENIOR'S LIVES BETTER, ONE WISH AT A TIME

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - The Chartwell Foundation is pleased to announce it has officially embarked on its mission to fulfill the wishes of Canadian seniors and contribute to meaningful charities with a shared purpose of making people's lives better. As we enter the month of October, marked by National Seniors Day, we are excited to launch a new and unique charitable platform in Canada that will honour and celebrate the extraordinary contributions of our eldest generation.

The Chartwell Foundation builds on a five-year partnership between Chartwell Retirement Residences and the former charity Wish of a Lifetime Canada that granted the wishes of Canadian seniors from 2015-2020. When Wish of a Lifetime ceased its Canadian operations, Chartwell established its own national charity to continue its mission of helping seniors live a life of purpose, connectedness, and engagement through wish granting.

The inspirational leadership of Brent Binions, Chairman of the Board of The Chartwell Foundation and former President and Chief Executive Officer of Chartwell, and his vision of making dreams come true for Canadian seniors, led to the establishment of Chartwell's charitable mission in 2015. "I am extremely proud to see this wonderful adventure continue today under The Chartwell Foundation and be rooted in the vision that we must take concrete action to enable people in our communities to age well," he expressed. "Granting a wish challenges the misperception that dreams and purpose fade as you age. It also creates a significant legacy for recipients and their families," he added.

You are never too old to dream

Any Canadian senior can apply to have their wish granted, not only those who live in senior housing or at a Chartwell residence. The Foundation's goal is to fulfill as many qualified wishes as possible every year. Thanks to a dedicated team and a solid community network, The Foundation offers logistical and financial support as well as personalized accompaniment to help seniors fulfill their most significant wishes. By taking charge of all aspects of making a wish come true, from the small details to the more complex initiatives, it allows seniors and their loved ones to focus solely on their goal, with peace of mind.

"The Chartwell Foundation believes dreams last a lifetime and getting older doesn't mean we have to set them aside," said Vlad Volodarski, CEO of Chartwell. "Seniors particularly deserve having their dearest wishes fulfilled and seeing them embrace new and life-changing experiences inspires people to rethink their perceptions about aging. By challenging stereotypes, wish fulfillments demonstrate that seniors are dynamic, essential and engaged participants in our society," he said.

Positive impacts for seniors and their communities

The Chartwell Foundation, through the former partnership with Wish of a Lifetime Canada and until recently, has helped more than 130 seniors across Canada fulfill their wishes. Over the five-year partnership, $800,000 was raised to support this mission. These wishes have reconnected loved ones, celebrated lifelong passions and paid tribute to the past.

Every wish that comes true has the power to improve the quality of life and enhance the physical and mental health of seniors who benefit from the experience.

Joseph Coughlin, a deserving resident of Chartwell Avondale in the Toronto area, can attest to that. Recently, he became the first-ever senior to have his wish come true, thanks to The Chartwell Foundation, as he stepped onto BMO Field for the first time in several years to see his all-time favorite football team, the Toronto Argonauts. An evening that he will never forget, Joseph was grateful for the once-in-a-lifetime experience. "I want to thank The Chartwell Foundation for putting this day together, it will be a day I will remember for quite some time."

For more information, to submit a wish, nominate a senior or donate, please visit thechartwellfoundation.ca.

SOURCE The Chartwell Foundation

For further information: Media Contact: Mary Perrone Lisi, Senior Director, Communications & Public Relations, Chartwell Retirement Residences, c. 416-738-1419, e. [email protected]