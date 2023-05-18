QUEBEC CITY, May 18, 2023 /CNW/ - The First Nations Education Council (FNEC) is proud to officially launch the 15th edition of its Inter-school Games, which will take place from May 18 to 21, 2023, at Laval University's sports and physical education pavilion (PEPS).

Since its creation in 2008, this friendly competition has grown in scope! At its first edition, the Inter-school Games had welcomed 140 young athletes. 15 years later, more than 875 young athletes aged 10 to 18, representing 34 delegations from the First Nations of Quebec, will gather on the Laval campus for four days to take part in sports events.

The main objectives of the Games are to promote physical activity and to produce positive effects on the health, well-being and academic progress of students. The Games are used by schools to reward the efforts and attendance of their students. Beyond the competitive aspect of the event, the Inter-school Games are an opportunity for young people to meet representatives from other nations, while experiencing university campus life.

In addition to the athletic competitions and ceremonies, several new features are on the schedule this year, including:

In partnership with New Pathways Foundation, Université Laval will erect a diversity and inclusion pavilion to provide inclusive and educational activities for youth.

The dining area, which will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily will offer a variety of food options that will surely please the young athletes.

Special evenings – On Thursday evenings, the youth will have the choice between an outing to the Galeries de la Capitale or a swimming party at the PEPS of Université Laval.

The visit of the Wapikoni mobile in the CHILL ZONE on Friday night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. - a mobile First Nations intervention, training and audiovisual creation studio.

And given the success of the last edition, the FNEC is proud to announce the return of :

The New Pathways Foundation CHILL ZONE - an exclusive space for young athletes that will include many kiosks to entertain, rest and recharge their batteries while promoting their cultural pride and identity.

The 5K trail run - a race that will take place in Lac-Beauport .

trail run - a race that will take place in . The Ancestors Challenge as an official event.

The dance party with a DJ.

The organization of an event of this magnitude requires considerable financial resources. This is why the FNEC is pleased to be able to count on the generous contribution of its main partners and sponsors, including : Université Laval, the New Pathways Foundation, the First Nations of Quebec and Labrador Health and Social Services Commission, Indigenous Services Canada and the Quebec Ministry of Health and Social Services.

For more information and to consult the program of the FNEC Inter-school Games, visit www.inter-schoolgames.com

About the FNEC

The FNEC is the association of 22 First Nations of Quebec that has been working for more than 35 years towards the realization of the right of First Nations to exercise their full jurisdiction in education through the implementation of a comprehensive education system, endowed with adequate resources, designed and managed according to their values and culture. For more information, please visit www.cepn-fnec.com .

SOURCE First Nations Education Council

For further information: Sources : Thanissa Lainé, Communications Advisor, First Nations Education Council, 418-842-7672, [email protected]; David Gill, Ancestors Challenge Coordinator and of the FNEC Inter-school Games, 418-842-7672, [email protected]