Launch of electoral process to choose Desjardins Group's president

MONTREAL, Nov. 27, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - On November 26, 2019, Guy Cormier confirmed that he will run for a second term as Desjardins Group president, as allowed under the organization's bylaws. He submitted a notice of intent to the Desjardins election committee, signalling his desire to extend his mandate and pursue the guiding principles for the next 4-year term of office adopted by the Board of Directors last November. The receipt of this notice confirms Guy Cormier's nomination as a candidate.

The nomination period for other candidates will run from December 3 to 13. On December 13, the election committee will either release the names of those candidates or, if there are no other nominations, announce that Guy Cormier has been re-elected by acclamation. If there is an election, the election period will run from January 27 to March 13, 2020, and the electoral college will vote on March 14.

If you have any questions about the electoral process or the availability of nomination forms, contact the Elections Office at elections.fcdq@desjardins.com or 1-866-866-7000, ext. 5557325.

